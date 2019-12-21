Death, taxes and North Dakota State in the FCS championship game? Yeah, that sounds about right.

Unbeaten North Dakota State entered its semifinal matchup with No. 5 Montana State as the top-ranked FCS team. Again. The Bison exited it with yet another semifinal win, burying the Bobcats (11-4) in a 42-14 woodshedding.

The win is NDSU’s 15th this season and FCS-record 36th straight. Their last loss? Nov. 4, 2017.

See ya in Frisco. pic.twitter.com/YpuQM4aiAi — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) December 21, 2019

Quarterback Trey Lance (pictured) inflicted most of the damage, at least on the offensive side of the ledger. The redshirt freshman accounted for five touchdowns — three passing, two rushing — on the afternoon. He threw for 223 yards, and added another 64 on the ground.

The Bison, meanwhile, held the Bobcats to just 298 yards of offense in an impressive defensive display. For example, Montana State managed just 3.8 yards per carry and 6.8 yards per pass attempt.

Therefore, North Dakota State is now off to its eighth FCS title game in nine years, tying the record set by Georgia Southern. The Bison have claimed wins in all seven of those previous appearances (2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018), an FCS record. The only time in that stretch they didn’t make the title game, James Madison won it in 2016. And the Dukes won it that season by knocking off the Bison in the semifinals.

Their opponent in this year’s game? Second-ranked and one-loss James Madison.

In Saturday’s other semifinal, JMU took a 24-7 halftime lead and never looked back en route to a 30-14 win over No. 3 Weber State (11-4). The win was the Dukes’ 14th in a row, the second-longest at this level of football.

In addition to the aforementioned 2016 title, James Madison also claimed the 2004 national championship. JMU’s most recent title-game appearance? A 17-13 loss to North Dakota State following the 2017 regular season.

Because of this weekend’s results, the two FCS powers will now square off for the 2019 title on Saturday, January 11, in Frisco, Texas. The game will be televised on ABC, and is scheduled for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff.