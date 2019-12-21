Liberty out front of Georgia Southern as halftime arrives at the Cure Bowl

Run Pass Option > Triple Option, at least through one half of play from the Cure Bowl.

Looking to become the latest program to win their first ever bowl game (barely two days into this year’s postseason), Liberty notched a 16-7 lead over Georgia Southern at halftime in Orlando as the entertainment value of the game far outpaced the total points produced.

Flames QB Stephen ‘Buckshot’ Calvert (220 yards, 1 TD) was responsible for one of the big plays, hooking up with Johnny Huntley for a 57 yard score in the first quarter to score the program’s first ever points in a bowl game. That was not the only time the scoreboard was updated in Liberty’s favor but it was the most memorable for Hugh Freeze’s team as they looked very solid in their first postseason taste in Year 1 of even being eligible for it.

If there was one surprise in the game though, it was was the general absence of Antonio Gandy-Golden. The receiver is third in the country in yards and had nine touchdowns in the regular season but notched just two receptions in the first half for 18 yards.

A lot of that had to do with the Eagles’ defensive game plan to bring pressure and force quick throws. It would have worked a lot better had their own offense done much of anything to help out too, as they mustered just one lengthy scoring drive. Otherwise Georgia Southern simply failed to move the chains and committed a number of key penalties to hamper their other efforts.

Eagles QB Shai Werts also made a bit of history, throwing his first interception all season (and first since late 2017). While not normally known for throwing the ball in the option offense, he actually attempted 10 passes in the half — completing four of them for 20 yards and otherwise scrambling on pretty much every dropback. Wesley Kennedy III was one of the few offensive bright spots as a result, scoring the team’s lone touchdown while rushing for 51 yards.

This one has had a bit of a strange vibe as the two teams have threatened to either break things open or get back into it. We’ll see how the second half plays out but the contrast in styles should at least provide for some added interest in what could be a rather historic day for one of the two programs involved in this one.