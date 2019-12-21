Thanks to a handful of suspensions, FAU won’t be at full strength for its bowl game. To say the least.

According to OwlAccess.com, academic suspensions will sideline three starters for Saturday’s Boca Raton Bowl vs. SMU. Those three starters are wide receivers Pico Harrison and DeAngelo Antoine as well as linebacker Keke Leroy.

As if that isn’t bad enough, Harrison Bryant is ailing and isn’t expected to play as well. The All-American apparently came down ill traveling to accept the Mackey Award as the nation’s best tight end.

Bryant leads the Owls in receptions (65), receiving yards (1,004) and receiving touchdowns (seven). At 61-771-5, Antoine (pictured) is second on the team in all three of those categories. Harrison is third in yards with 523 and fourth in catches with 33. His 15.8 yards per catch average leads the team.

As for Leroy, he only leads the team in tackles with 101, tackles for loss with 15½ and sacks with 7½. And forced fumbles with five for good measure.

As if that’s not enough, running back Malcolm Davidson will be sidelined as well. Davidson’s 711 yards on the ground are tops on the team.

On top of all of that, FAU’s head coach, Lane Kiffin, left for the job at Ole Miss and won’t coach in the bowl game.

As of this posting, FAU has yet to publicly address the statuses of any players mentioned.