Thanks to Sage Surratt and a teammate, it is a banner day for Wake Forest on the early-entry front.
As we noted in the post right below this one, defensive end Carlos Basham announced that he is returning to Wake for another season. On top of that, the school confirmed Saturday that wide receiver Sage Surratt will be back as well.
This season, Surratt is averaging 7.3 receptions and 111.2 yards per game. The latter number is tops in the ACC, the former second in the conference. Despite missing the last three games to injury, Surratt has caught 66 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. All three of those are career-highs, while the scores are tied for second in program history. Like Basham, Surratt earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2019.
For his career, the redshirt sophomore has totaled 1,582 yards and 15 touchdowns on 107 receptions.
Wake is continuing preparations for their Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Michigan State. A win in the bowl game would be their ninth of the season, the most for the Demon Deacons since the 2007 season. The program is also looking for its fourth-straight bowl win and sixth in seven seasons.
Because of the upper-body injury, Surratt will not play in the bowl game.
The formula for San Diego State has been a pretty simple one ever since Rocky Long took over the program: play salty defense and take advantage of mistakes with big plays on the other end.
On the first full Saturday of bowl season in college football, that formula was working to perfection in the New Mexico Bowl as the Aztecs turned two turnovers into a pair of trips to the end zone to help take a 20-3 halftime lead over Central Michigan.
SDSU’s Kyahva Tezino notched the first of those takeaways, hauling in an interception off a tipped ball on just the third play of the game. The feat was matched later in the second quarter as Tariq Thompson turned himself into a receiver to snag his pick, both of which were turned into a touchdown just a few plays later by a surprisingly potent offense that had little problem throwing the football around like an Air Raid team.
QB Ryan Agnew played a big role in that, throwing for 211 yards and a pair of touchdowns in the first half to Jesse Matthews. The latter was seemingly running free on every other play as he caught three balls for an ever efficient 111 yards and the two nearly untouched trips across the goal line.
For good measure, the team’s best corner, Luq Barcoo, also managed to find his hands on the football by netting a goal line interception that tied him for the FBS lead this season (his ninth). All three of those bad throws came from CMU QB Quinten Dormandy (156 yards on 10-of-20 passing otherwise), who was pretty much the only thing going on offense even with those giveaways.
Jim McElwain has authored one of the biggest turnarounds in the country this season with the Chips but they’ll have to save their best for last the way things have trended so far in Albuquerque. As hard as that may be to do, it certainly gets a lot tougher when their opponent is also executing their standard game plan to perfection at the same time.
Carlos Basham Jr. was one of the most disruptive defensive linemen in the ACC this past season, but the NFL won’t get its hands on the Wake Forest Demon Deacon quite yet.
On his personal Twitter account Saturday, Basham announced that he will be returning to Wake Forest for his senior season. A redshirt junior, Basham has one more season of eligibility remaining.
“Got a lot of work to do,” Basham wrote in his statement. “These boys on the team are going to make this a special season to remember.”
Suffice to say, the Wake program was pleased with the development.
This past season, Basham’s 10 sacks were third in the ACC and tied for 16th nationally. His 17 tackles for loss were second in the conference and, again, tied for 16th in the country.
For that effort, Basham earned first-team All-ACC honors.
The loss for Neal Brown‘s West Virginia staff in Xavier Dye will prove to be a gain for Jeff Scott at USF.
Early Saturday afternoon, South Florida announced the hiring of Dye to Scott’s first coaching staff at the AAC school. Dye will coach wide receivers at USF, the same role he held at WVU for one season.
Dye is the first announced addition for Scott, who was officially hired as head coach Dec. 9.
Scott and Dye, as you may know, have a rather extensive working relationship. Dye was a wide receiver at Clemson from 2007-10. His position coach? Scott. Dye was also a graduate assistant at his alma mater in both 2017 and 2018, working under Scott as well.
“I’m so fired up that Xavier is joining our staff at USF,” Scott said in a statement. “Obviously, I know Xavier very well, having spent three seasons coaching him as a player and two with him working as part of our coaching staff at Clemson. He is a great young coach and a fantastic person that will bring great energy and help develop our players on and off the field.”
Between his two stints at Clemson, Dye was an assistant coach at South Carolina high schools for three years. For one season, he was also a defensive quality control assistant at Western Carolina.
“I want to thank Xavier Dye for his contributions to WV Football over the last 10 months,” Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown said in a Twitter statement. “We wish him the best as he reunites with his close friend and mentor Jeff Scott.
“Our search has already begun as we seek to find a dynamic teacher to lead our talented WR [corps].”
Courtesy of Joshua McMillon, here’s something you very rarely see at Alabama: a player taking advantage of a sixth season. Possibly.
In August of this year, McMillon suffered a knee injury that ultimately sidelined the linebacker for all of 2019. Fast-forward four months, and the fifth-year senior revealed he’s been granted a sixth season of eligibility.
McMillon’s announcement came on the same day he received his degree in Mechanical Engineering from the university.
2019 has been a year to remember. I’ve had good days and bad days. Going into my senior year of football I was set to be…
Posted by Joshua McMillon on Friday, December 20, 2019
Left unsaid in the social-media post is whether McMillon will actually use that sixth season.
McMillon was a four-star 2015 signee who spent his first four seasons in Tuscaloosa as a backup linebacker and special-teams contributor. The Tennessee native didn’t play at all his first two seasons before seeing action in 18 combined the past two years, with none of those appearances being starts.
With Mack Wilson‘s early departure for the NFL, however, McMillon had been penciled in as a starter prior to the injury.