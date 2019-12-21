Thanks to Sage Surratt and a teammate, it is a banner day for Wake Forest on the early-entry front.

As we noted in the post right below this one, defensive end Carlos Basham announced that he is returning to Wake for another season. On top of that, the school confirmed Saturday that wide receiver Sage Surratt will be back as well.

RT & Like this to help us welcome back @SageSurratt_14 for his redshirt junior season! #UnfinishedBusiness #GoDeacs pic.twitter.com/QKfks7w1Co — Wake Forest Football (@WakeFB) December 21, 2019

This season, Surratt is averaging 7.3 receptions and 111.2 yards per game. The latter number is tops in the ACC, the former second in the conference. Despite missing the last three games to injury, Surratt has caught 66 passes for 1,001 yards and 11 touchdowns. All three of those are career-highs, while the scores are tied for second in program history. Like Basham, Surratt earned first-team All-ACC honors in 2019.

For his career, the redshirt sophomore has totaled 1,582 yards and 15 touchdowns on 107 receptions.

Wake is continuing preparations for their Dec. 27 Pinstripe Bowl matchup with Michigan State. A win in the bowl game would be their ninth of the season, the most for the Demon Deacons since the 2007 season. The program is also looking for its fourth-straight bowl win and sixth in seven seasons.

Because of the upper-body injury, Surratt will not play in the bowl game.