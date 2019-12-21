Washington sends Chris Petersen out a winner with Las Vegas Bowl triumph over No. 19 Boise State

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

If this is indeed it for Chris Petersen, the future Hall of Fame coach went out on just about a perfect note. And it was even better for Washington’s future head coach.

Jimmy Lake‘s defense harassed No. 19 Boise State’s offense throughout the game as Washington cruised to a 38-7 win in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Myles Bryant intercepted Boise’s Hank Bachmeier on the opening drive of the game, racing 26 yards to near midfield. That pick allowed the Washington (8-5) offense a short field, which Jacob Eason capitalized on to the tune of a 17-yard strike to Andre Baccellia.

The Huskies then pushed the lead to 14 on a 13-play, 74-yard drive punctuated by an 8-yard Salvon Ahmed run.

After a Boise (12-2) punt gave Washington another short lead, Eason hit completions of 26, six and nine yards to set up a 32-yard Peyton Henry field goal at the halftime gun.

The same song continued as the second half opened when Elijah Molden picked Bachmeier and raced the ball 31 yards to the Boise 24, setting up a 2-yard Richard Newton run that gave Washington a decisive 24-0 lead at the 10:22 mark of the second quarter. Bachmeier finished the game 15-of-26 for 119 yards and two interceptions.

In what was likely his final college football game as well, Eason completed 22-of-32 throws for 210 yards and a score.

Boise State finally got on the board the following drive, but it was too little, too late. Washington out-gained the Broncos 341-266 and cruised to Petersen’s 148th and perhaps final career victory.