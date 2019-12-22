After FAU added a little USF flavor to their coaching staff, USF has turned around and added some FAU flavor to their new staff.

According to a release from the school, new Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has named recent Owls defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer to the same position in Tampa.

“Glenn brings great experience and success as a defensive coordinator and I am thrilled to have him join our USF staff,” Scott said. “With nine seasons as a defensive coordinator under his belt alongside his great ability to coach linebackers, Glenn will bring a physical, intense and aggressive style to our defense and a veteran presence to our staff.”

Spencer was the interim coach at FAU for their blowout of SMU in Boca and played a big role in helping the team capture the Conference USA title under Lane Kiffin. He spent a season at Charlotte in 2018 and most notably served under Mike Gundy for a decade as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator prior to that.

In addition to his coordinator duties, Spencer will also coach linebackers for the Bulls. He joins Xavier Dye as the only other member of Scott’s new coaching staff to be announced so far for the upcoming season.

Speaking of 2020, one important date to take note of for Spencer: Sept. 26. That’s when his new team of USF travels to the actual South Florida to take on his old team of FAU in a surprisingly interesting non-conference matchup given all the familiar faces on the sidelines of both programs.