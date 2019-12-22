There’s only one Pac-12/ACC matchup this bowl season but the far more interesting meeting between the two leagues might be taking place in a court room and not between the lines.

As reported by the Oregonian, Oregon State has sued former athletic director and current Georgia Tech boss Todd Stansbury for breach of contract relating to the seven figure sum he supposedly owes the school as part of his buyout.

“As a state university, we feel it is important to conclude the contractual obligations Oregon State University and Todd Stansbury agreed to,” OSU spokesman Steve Clark told the paper.

A former Yellow Jackets football player, Stansbury was hired in the fall of 2016 by his alma mater after spending just over a year in charge of the Beavers. As part of his deal with OSU, his buyout to leave for another job was set to be in the $2 million range.

Stansbury did just that in departing Corvallis for Atlanta and was making payments to Oregon State but stopped this past summer after paying roughly $500,000 and not the full amount. The Beavers don’t want to be shortchanged so they filed a lawsuit last week in a local county court trying to get the remaining amount.