There’s only one Pac-12/ACC matchup this bowl season but the far more interesting meeting between the two leagues might be taking place in a court room and not between the lines.
As reported by the Oregonian, Oregon State has sued former athletic director and current Georgia Tech boss Todd Stansbury for breach of contract relating to the seven figure sum he supposedly owes the school as part of his buyout.
“As a state university, we feel it is important to conclude the contractual obligations Oregon State University and Todd Stansbury agreed to,” OSU spokesman Steve Clark told the paper.
A former Yellow Jackets football player, Stansbury was hired in the fall of 2016 by his alma mater after spending just over a year in charge of the Beavers. As part of his deal with OSU, his buyout to leave for another job was set to be in the $2 million range.
Stansbury did just that in departing Corvallis for Atlanta and was making payments to Oregon State but stopped this past summer after paying roughly $500,000 and not the full amount. The Beavers don’t want to be shortchanged so they filed a lawsuit last week in a local county court trying to get the remaining amount.
After flirting with USC’s Graham Harrell to fill the Texas offensive coordinator vacancy, it appears Tom Herman has moved onto another blueblood program hoping to poach a top assistant.
According to a report from Stadium’s Brett McMurphy, Ohio State passing game coordinator/QB coach Mike Yurcich is atop Herman’s list to join him in Austin.
The move isn’t too surprising as Herman knows what Yurcich can do up close having faced off against him briefly when the latter was the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma State from 2013-2018. He had been a relatively unknown assistant before his time in Stillwater, having been plucked by Mike Gundy from tiny Shippensburg, but the results were clear (38 points per game) after the Cowboys had one of the most potent offenses in the Big 12.
Yurcich was one of Ryan Day’s first big hires at Ohio State and represented a homecoming of sorts for the Ohio native. He’s done great work with Justin Fields this season but doesn’t technically have full control of the offense with coordinator Kevin Wilson and Day having a big say in all that goes on.
While Herman likely would too, Yurcich would at least have a bit more freedom to run things his way down in Austin (on top of what is sure to be a hefty raise into the million dollar assistant club).
Either way, we’ll find out soon what direction the Longhorns take as it seems their OC search is winding down as we coast past signing day and into the final few days of the year.
Hot on the heels of a triumphant bowl win to send his predecessor out on a high note, Jimmy Lake is wasting no time making changes to what is, now, fully his program.
The new Washington head coach announced on Sunday the first major reshuffling of the Huskies coaching staff in confirming that offensive coordinator/QB coach Bush Hamdan and tight ends coach Jordan Paopao will not be retained going into next year.
“I’ve really enjoyed working alongside Bush and Jordan and appreciate their contributions to Husky football,” said Lake in a statement. “These decisions are extremely difficult, but I believe it’s in the best interest of our program to make these changes to align with the vision we have for our team moving forward. I wish them both nothing but the best.”
Hamdan joined the UW staff for a second stint prior to the 2018 season to take over for Johnathan Smith after he was hired at Oregon State. A former Boise State QB under now-former head coach Chris Petersen, he was the Huskies receivers coach in 2016 and spent the following season as the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach.
Paopao’s departure results in one of the longest serving members of the staff being shown the door. He first served as a graduate assistant at Washington for two years prior to being promoted to an on-field role as tight ends coach in 2013.
Illinois is playing in their first bowl game in ages next week when they play Cal in the RedBox Bowl and that is quite the accomplishment for a program that has been the second-worst in the Big Ten this past decade.
Despite only just getting to .500 on the season in 2019 though, you will find nobody more optimistic about the state of the program than their head coach. Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lovie Smith appeared to be spreading some holiday cheer by claiming that the Illini had not only gotten out of the gutter, but that they’ve caught their Big Ten West rivals like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
“We’ve caught them,” Smith told the paper. “Now, it’s about us competing. We’re not running from what our record was the last decade. Illinois had been down a long period of time. But as far as catching teams in our division that have traditionally been very good, we feel like we’re there now. We plan on beating everyone and eventually being the champion of this league.”
Well, you have to admire his confidence at least. Maybe not too surprising given how impressive Smith’s beard is but also a bit head-scratching all the same given that the program has been above only lowly Rutgers in the conference pecking order for so many years now and sit at just 6-6 going into their bowl game.
There’s momentum in Champaign to be sure but the leap from six wins to a division title and competing with the big boys like the Badgers is needless to say a bit much from Lovie and company. We’ll find out next year if the team can indeed make the jump but, for now, we’ll just have to sit back and admire one of the more bold calls coming out of the Midwest to close out the 2010’s.
After FAU added a little USF flavor to their coaching staff, USF has turned around and added some FAU flavor to their new staff.
According to a release from the school, new Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has named recent Owls defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer to the same position in Tampa.
“Glenn brings great experience and success as a defensive coordinator and I am thrilled to have him join our USF staff,” Scott said. “With nine seasons as a defensive coordinator under his belt alongside his great ability to coach linebackers, Glenn will bring a physical, intense and aggressive style to our defense and a veteran presence to our staff.”
Spencer was the interim coach at FAU for their blowout of SMU in Boca and played a big role in helping the team capture the Conference USA title under Lane Kiffin. He spent a season at Charlotte in 2018 and most notably served under Mike Gundy for a decade as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator prior to that.
In addition to his coordinator duties, Spencer will also coach linebackers for the Bulls. He joins Xavier Dye as the only other member of Scott’s new coaching staff to be announced so far for the upcoming season.
Speaking of 2020, one important date to take note of for Spencer: Sept. 26. That’s when his new team of USF travels to the actual South Florida to take on his old team of FAU in a surprisingly interesting non-conference matchup given all the familiar faces on the sidelines of both programs.