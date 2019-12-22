Pair of Kansas State freshmen enter names into Transfer Portal

The NCAA Transfer Portal has claimed another pair of names.

Per 247Sports, Kansas State cornerback Logan Wilson and quarterback/receiver Chris Herron have both entered their names into the portal this weekend and are exploring a departure from the Little Apple.

Both of the Texas natives played sparingly for the Wildcats in 2019 after sticking around after a coaching change to be part of Chris Klieman’s first crop of recruits to Kansas State last year. Both should have at four years of eligibility left after sitting out a season at whatever transfer destination they pick.

Wilson was regarded by 247 as a three-star cornerback coming out of high school with a host of offers from Power Five schools similar to K-State. He appeared in four games for the ‘Cats but looked like he would have to fight his way to make a dent in the depth chart in 2020.

Herron saw a little playing time as well but preserved his redshirt this season, taking a few snaps at receiver despite being brought in as a dual-threat quarterback out of the Houston, Texas area. He was at one point the highest rated recruit signed by Klieman in the class of 2019 but that is obviously no longer the case with him in the transfer portal.

Given that these departures come just a few days after the Early National Signing period, something says that they won’t be the only ones (at KSU or otherwise) to look into exploring their options with rosters in flux in various ways and many players looking for a quick move to find more playing time.