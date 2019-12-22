With Adam Plant on his way out at TCU, he could be on his way in at UNLV.
According to 247Sports.com, Plant (pictured, No. 98) has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. The defensive lineman could still remain at TCU, but this is normally the first step in a departure.
While there has been no confirmation, Plant did retweet the report from his personal Twitter account. As for a potential factor behind his leaving? “His role was reduced with the emergence of fellow freshman Colt Ellison late in the season,” the website wrote.
Plant played his high school football at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Not surprisingly, 247Sports.com also reports that UNLV is a likely destination. Earlier this month, UNLV brought in Oregon defensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo as its new head football coach.
Plant actually signed with Arizona coming out of high school, but sat out the 2018 season to get his academic house in order. He then flipped and signed with TCU in 2019.
Coming out of high school, Plant was a three-star prospect on 247Sport.com‘s composite board. He was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Nevada and the No. 41 weakside defensive end in the country.
As a true freshman this season, Plant played in 12 games. The 6-5, 264-pound lineman was credited with three tackles — two solo, one assisted.
There’s only one Pac-12/ACC matchup this bowl season but the far more interesting meeting between the two leagues might be taking place in a court room and not between the lines.
As reported by the Oregonian, Oregon State has sued former athletic director and current Georgia Tech boss Todd Stansbury for breach of contract relating to the seven figure sum he supposedly owes the school as part of his buyout.
“As a state university, we feel it is important to conclude the contractual obligations Oregon State University and Todd Stansbury agreed to,” OSU spokesman Steve Clark told the paper.
A former Yellow Jackets football player, Stansbury was hired in the fall of 2016 by his alma mater after spending just over a year in charge of the Beavers. As part of his deal with OSU, his buyout to leave for another job was set to be in the $2 million range.
Stansbury did just that in departing Corvallis for Atlanta and was making payments to Oregon State but stopped this past summer after paying roughly $500,000 and not the full amount. The Beavers don’t want to be shortchanged so they filed a lawsuit last week in a local county court trying to get the remaining amount.
Illinois is playing in their first bowl game in ages next week when they play Cal in the RedBox Bowl and that is quite the accomplishment for a program that has been the second-worst in the Big Ten this past decade.
Despite only just getting to .500 on the season in 2019 though, you will find nobody more optimistic about the state of the program than their head coach. Speaking to the Chicago Sun-Times, Lovie Smith appeared to be spreading some holiday cheer by claiming that the Illini had not only gotten out of the gutter, but that they’ve caught their Big Ten West rivals like Wisconsin, Minnesota and Iowa.
“We’ve caught them,” Smith told the paper. “Now, it’s about us competing. We’re not running from what our record was the last decade. Illinois had been down a long period of time. But as far as catching teams in our division that have traditionally been very good, we feel like we’re there now. We plan on beating everyone and eventually being the champion of this league.”
Well, you have to admire his confidence at least. Maybe not too surprising given how impressive Smith’s beard is but also a bit head-scratching all the same given that the program has been above only lowly Rutgers in the conference pecking order for so many years now and sit at just 6-6 going into their bowl game.
There’s momentum in Champaign to be sure but the leap from six wins to a division title and competing with the big boys like the Badgers is needless to say a bit much from Lovie and company. We’ll find out next year if the team can indeed make the jump but, for now, we’ll just have to sit back and admire one of the more bold calls coming out of the Midwest to close out the 2010’s.
After FAU added a little USF flavor to their coaching staff, USF has turned around and added some FAU flavor to their new staff.
According to a release from the school, new Bulls head coach Jeff Scott has named recent Owls defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer to the same position in Tampa.
“Glenn brings great experience and success as a defensive coordinator and I am thrilled to have him join our USF staff,” Scott said. “With nine seasons as a defensive coordinator under his belt alongside his great ability to coach linebackers, Glenn will bring a physical, intense and aggressive style to our defense and a veteran presence to our staff.”
Spencer was the interim coach at FAU for their blowout of SMU in Boca and played a big role in helping the team capture the Conference USA title under Lane Kiffin. He spent a season at Charlotte in 2018 and most notably served under Mike Gundy for a decade as Oklahoma State’s defensive coordinator prior to that.
In addition to his coordinator duties, Spencer will also coach linebackers for the Bulls. He joins Xavier Dye as the only other member of Scott’s new coaching staff to be announced so far for the upcoming season.
Speaking of 2020, one important date to take note of for Spencer: Sept. 26. That’s when his new team of USF travels to the actual South Florida to take on his old team of FAU in a surprisingly interesting non-conference matchup given all the familiar faces on the sidelines of both programs.
The NCAA Transfer Portal has claimed another pair of names.
Per 247Sports, Kansas State cornerback Logan Wilson and quarterback/receiver Chris Herron have both entered their names into the portal this weekend and are exploring a departure from the Little Apple.
Both of the Texas natives played sparingly for the Wildcats in 2019 after sticking around after a coaching change to be part of Chris Klieman’s first crop of recruits to Kansas State last year. Both should have at four years of eligibility left after sitting out a season at whatever transfer destination they pick.
Wilson was regarded by 247 as a three-star cornerback coming out of high school with a host of offers from Power Five schools similar to K-State. He appeared in four games for the ‘Cats but looked like he would have to fight his way to make a dent in the depth chart in 2020.
Herron saw a little playing time as well but preserved his redshirt this season, taking a few snaps at receiver despite being brought in as a dual-threat quarterback out of the Houston, Texas area. He was at one point the highest rated recruit signed by Klieman in the class of 2019 but that is obviously no longer the case with him in the transfer portal.
Given that these departures come just a few days after the Early National Signing period, something says that they won’t be the only ones (at KSU or otherwise) to look into exploring their options with rosters in flux in various ways and many players looking for a quick move to find more playing time.