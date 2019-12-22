With Adam Plant on his way out at TCU, he could be on his way in at UNLV.

According to 247Sports.com, Plant (pictured, No. 98) has placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. The defensive lineman could still remain at TCU, but this is normally the first step in a departure.

While there has been no confirmation, Plant did retweet the report from his personal Twitter account. As for a potential factor behind his leaving? “His role was reduced with the emergence of fellow freshman Colt Ellison late in the season,” the website wrote.

Plant played his high school football at Bishop Gorman in Las Vegas. Not surprisingly, 247Sports.com also reports that UNLV is a likely destination. Earlier this month, UNLV brought in Oregon defensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo as its new head football coach.

Plant actually signed with Arizona coming out of high school, but sat out the 2018 season to get his academic house in order. He then flipped and signed with TCU in 2019.

Coming out of high school, Plant was a three-star prospect on 247Sport.com‘s composite board. He was rated as the No. 6 player at any position in the state of Nevada and the No. 41 weakside defensive end in the country.

As a true freshman this season, Plant played in 12 games. The 6-5, 264-pound lineman was credited with three tackles — two solo, one assisted.