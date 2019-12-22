Hot on the heels of a triumphant bowl win to send his predecessor out on a high note, Jimmy Lake is wasting no time making changes to what is, now, fully his program.

The new Washington head coach announced on Sunday the first major reshuffling of the Huskies coaching staff in confirming that offensive coordinator/QB coach Bush Hamdan and tight ends coach Jordan Paopao will not be retained going into next year.

“I’ve really enjoyed working alongside Bush and Jordan and appreciate their contributions to Husky football,” said Lake in a statement. “These decisions are extremely difficult, but I believe it’s in the best interest of our program to make these changes to align with the vision we have for our team moving forward. I wish them both nothing but the best.”

Hamdan joined the UW staff for a second stint prior to the 2018 season to take over for Johnathan Smith after he was hired at Oregon State. A former Boise State QB under now-former head coach Chris Petersen, he was the Huskies receivers coach in 2016 and spent the following season as the Atlanta Falcons quarterbacks coach.

Paopao’s departure results in one of the longest serving members of the staff being shown the door. He first served as a graduate assistant at Washington for two years prior to being promoted to an on-field role as tight ends coach in 2013.