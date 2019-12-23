Arkansas hires Kendal Briles to be offensive coorinator

New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman now has his offensive coordinator on board. Kendal Briles has officially been announced as the new offensive coordinator of the Razorbacks, the school announced on Monday.
“We are very excited to have Kendal, his wife Sarah and their three children join us at Arkansas, they will be a welcomed addition to the football family we are building,” Pittman said in a released statement. “Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff. His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation’s most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players.”
Briles spent the 2019 season as the offensive coordinator at Florida State under the now former Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart. Prior to his one-year stint in Tallahassee, Briles was the offensive coordinator for one season at Houston in 2018, and one year in the same role at FAU. Lane Kiffin brought Briles to FAU in 2017 after Briles was not retained by Baylor after the 2016 season. Briles was one of many staffers not brought back by Baylor following the fallout of the Baylor sexual assault scandal that ultimately led to the dismissal of Briles’ father, Art Briles.
A former Broyles Award finalist, Briles will be expected to open things up on offense for an Arkansas program that has almost nowhere to go but up as far as the offense is concerned. Arkansas ranked 110th in the nation this season with 340.1 yards per game and just 21.4 points per game (also ranking 110th in the nation).
Arkansas previously hired former Missouri head coach Barry Odom to be the team’s defensive coordinator.