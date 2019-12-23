College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 23 Viewer’s Guide

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at a very light Dec. 23 bowl menu, one that features just a single matchup. Although, for the freaks in the audience, this lone postseason game has been a bad, bad, bad boy.

WHO: UCF (9-3) vs. Marshall (8-4)

WHAT: The 12th Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

WHERE: Raymond James Stadium, Tampa, Florida

WHEN: 2:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: This postseason will likely be a culture shock for the Central Florida football program. The past two seasons, UCF has played in such marquee New Year’s Six games as the Fiesta Bowl (2018) and Peach Bowl (2017). Of course, the Knights were undefeated in the regular season those two years, with their three losses in 2019 the most since 2016. … Marshall, meanwhile, has absolutely owned the postseason over the past two decades. The Thundering Herd will ride a seven-game bowl winning streak into Tampa — current head coach Doc Holliday is a perfect 6-0 — and has won 12 of the last 13 they have played in the postseason. Overall, the program is 12-2 all-time in bowl games. … Marshall and UCF have met 11 times previously, with eight of those matchups coming when both were members of Conference USA. The Knights lead the series 8-3 — in fact, they have won eight in a row against the Thundering Herd — with the last meeting coming in 2012. … If they can get past Marshall, UCF will win 10-plus games in three-straight seasons for the first time in program history. … Both teams come into Monday on a relative roll, with the Herd winning six of seven and the Knights five of six. … True freshman Dillon Gabriel took the reins of UCF’s offense early on in the campaign, with the quarterback finishing the regular season with 3,393 yards and 27 touchdowns versus just seven interceptions. Marshall is in the middle of the pack (tied for 67th nationally) in pass defense, giving up 227.8 yards per game. … As is the case in most games, turnovers will likely play a big role. When Marshall turns the ball over two or fewer times, they are 8-0. UCF is plus-nine in turnover margin in its wins, minus-seven in its losses. … Marshall won last year’s Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl, their third appearance in the game (3-0). UCF has appeared twice, losing both of those games. … The Herd will cover the substantial point spread, but will also see their postseason roll slowed a bit by the Knights.

THE LINE: Marshall, +17

THE PREDICTION: UCF 45, Marshall 31