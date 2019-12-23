Ed Orgeron says there’s a chance LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire could play in Peach Bowl

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an injury during on-campus practice last week, but as the No. 1-ranked Tigers held their first media availability in Atlanta on Monday, head coach Ed Orgeron said there’s a chance Edwards-Helaire could play.

The injury is not known, but believed to be a hamstring.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire is "a little bit better," Ed Orgeron says. He's off the scooter/crutches. Orgeron said he feels better than he did last week. "He still has a chance to play," but Orgeron still isn't sure. #LSU — Brody Miller (@BrodyAMiller) December 23, 2019

The calculus here is interesting for LSU.

With 16 days between the Peach Bowl and the championship game, LSU could roll the dice and sit Edwards-Helaire with the hope of having him as close to 100 percent as possible for the Jan. 13 title game. Of course, that could backfire if Edwards-Helaire sits and No. 4 Oklahoma springs an upset.

The junior Baton Rouge native has been a cog for LSU’s record-breaking offense, accounting for 1,290 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 50 passes for 399 yards and a score.

In the event Edwards-Helaire can’t go, LSU would turn to a pair of freshmen in Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. The pair has rushed a combined 96 times for 452 yards and nine touchdowns this season.