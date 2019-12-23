Iowa removes helmet logo for Holiday Bowl to honor Hayden Fry

Iowa’s football team will have a minor change to the uniform when the Hawkeyes take on USC in the Holiday Bowl. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed the team will remove the helmet logo for the bowl game as a tribute to former head coach Hayden Fry, who passed away last week.

KF: Hawks are stripping Tiger Hawks for the bowl to honor Hayden. Family loved the idea, KF said. Patch coming next year. — Marc Morehouse (@marcmorehouse) December 23, 2019

The decision to remove the helmet logo is not unprecedented for the Iowa football program. In fact, it is something Fry has done twice before following various tragedies. Following a mass shooting at the University of Iowa on Nov. 1, 1991 that took the lives of four faculty members and a student and seriously injured another student, Fry had the logo removed from the football helmet for Iowa’s football game the following day. No. 11 Iowa defeated No. 13 Ohio State, 16-9, that day on the way to a 10-1-1 season that also ended in the Holiday Bowl (with a 13-13 tie against BYU).

Iowa also removed the helmet logo for the 1996 Alamo Bowl as a tribute to the mother of former Iowa linebacker Mark Mithcell. Mitchell’s mother was killed in a car accident on her way to the bowl game that season.

Iowa will face USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.

Follow @KevinOnCFB