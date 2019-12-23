Lincoln Riley confirms suspensions, injury for Sooners for Peach Bowl

Last week it was reported three Oklahoma football players would be suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. On Monday, with the game coming up at the end of the week, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed the suspensions of starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges.

Lincoln Riley: Ronnie Perkins, Trejan Bridges and Rhamondre Stevenson will not play against LSU. #Sooners — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) December 23, 2019

Although he did not go into details about why these three players will not play, Riley did confirm everyone on the team did make the trip to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, where the Big 12 champion Sooners will face SEC champion and No. 1 LSU in one of the two semifinal matchups of this year’s College Football Playoff. The absence of Perkins will be a tough one for the Oklahoma defense. Perkins recorded 13.5 tackles for a loss this season after starting all 13 games this season.

On top of the three suspensions, Riley also confirmed starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is not likely to play in the game due to a collarbone injury suffered in practice last week.

Lincoln Riley confirms #Sooners will be without Ronnie Perkins, Rhamondre Stevenson and Trejan Bridges in the @CFAPeachBowl. Updates injury status of Delarrin Turner-Yell. pic.twitter.com/vYhFWnwqrN — SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) December 23, 2019

Being without two starting defensive players against an LSU offense that is led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why the Sooners are considered a pretty heavy underdog in their semifinal matchup with the Tigers.

