Trevor Lawrence’s high school coach joining Jeff Scott’s staff at South Florida

Trevor Lawrence has and will continue to make a lot of money for a lot of coaches over the course of his football career, and two of them are joining forces in Tampa.

On Monday, South Florida announced the hiring of Joey King as its new tight ends coach. King served as Lawrence’s head coach at Cartersville High School in Georgia, and he’ll join the staff of Lawrence’s former co-offensive coordinator, Jeff Scott.

“We are excited to have Joey join our staff,” Scott said. “I got to know him well during our recruitment of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and he had great success coaching Trevor and leading Cartersville High School to a pair of state titles. He also brings great experience as former student-athlete and as an active member of the community off the field.”

King went 67-4 in five seasons as Cartersville’s head coach, reaching four 4A state championship games and winning two. That success led him to Coastal Carolina, where he spent this season as the Chanticleers’ wide receivers coach.

King is the fourth member of Scott’s first staff at South Florida, headlined by former Oklahoma State and Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer.