Trevor Lawrence’s high school coach joining Jeff Scott’s staff at South Florida

Trevor Lawrence has and will continue to make a lot of money for a lot of coaches over the course of his football career, and two of them are joining forces in Tampa.
On Monday, South Florida announced the hiring of Joey King as its new tight ends coach. King served as Lawrence’s head coach at Cartersville High School in Georgia, and he’ll join the staff of Lawrence’s former co-offensive coordinator, Jeff Scott.
“We are excited to have Joey join our staff,” Scott said. “I got to know him well during our recruitment of Trevor Lawrence at Clemson and he had great success coaching Trevor and leading Cartersville High School to a pair of state titles. He also brings great experience as former student-athlete and as an active member of the community off the field.”
King went 67-4 in five seasons as Cartersville’s head coach, reaching four 4A state championship games and winning two. That success led him to Coastal Carolina, where he spent this season as the Chanticleers’ wide receivers coach.
King is the fourth member of Scott’s first staff at South Florida, headlined by former Oklahoma State and Florida Atlantic defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer.
Last week it was reported three Oklahoma football players would be suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. On Monday, with the game coming up at the end of the week, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed the suspensions of starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges.
Although he did not go into details about why these three players will not play, Riley did confirm everyone on the team did make the trip to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, where the Big 12 champion Sooners will face SEC champion and No. 1 LSU in one of the two semifinal matchups of this year’s College Football Playoff. The absence of Perkins will be a tough one for the Oklahoma defense. Perkins recorded 13.5 tackles for a loss this season after starting all 13 games this season.
On top of the three suspensions, Riley also confirmed starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is not likely to play in the game due to a collarbone injury suffered in practice last week.
Being without two starting defensive players against an LSU offense that is led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why the Sooners are considered a pretty heavy underdog in their semifinal matchup with the Tigers.
Iowa’s football team will have a minor change to the uniform when the Hawkeyes take on USC in the Holiday Bowl. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed the team will remove the helmet logo for the bowl game as a tribute to former head coach Hayden Fry, who passed away last week.
The decision to remove the helmet logo is not unprecedented for the Iowa football program. In fact, it is something Fry has done twice before following various tragedies. Following a mass shooting at the University of Iowa on Nov. 1, 1991 that took the lives of four faculty members and a student and seriously injured another student, Fry had the logo removed from the football helmet for Iowa’s football game the following day. No. 11 Iowa defeated No. 13 Ohio State, 16-9, that day on the way to a 10-1-1 season that also ended in the Holiday Bowl (with a 13-13 tie against BYU).
Iowa also removed the helmet logo for the 1996 Alamo Bowl as a tribute to the mother of former Iowa linebacker Mark Mithcell. Mitchell’s mother was killed in a car accident on her way to the bowl game that season.
Iowa will face USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.
The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl has seen a lot of offense, as a wet, sloppy first half ends with UCF holding a 24-7 lead over Marshall.
The slop started on the very first series, as Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green‘s second pass was intercepted by UCF’s Richie Grant and returned 39 yards for a touchdown.
Green’s second pass went for 45 yards to Armani Levias, but the Knights poked the ball out and Grant recovered it, posting his second turnover in as many plays. UCF did not capitalize on that fumble, but they would get other chances.
After Greg McCrae put the Knights up 14-0 with a 26-yard touchdown run, UCF added another score when Marshall attempted a throwback pass that was tipped by Knights defensive lineman Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, who grabbed his own rebound and raced it 45 yards to the house.
Marshall then fumbled a third time on its next possession, losing this one at the UCF 10-yard line, but Knights quarterback Darriel Mack, perhaps feeling sorry for his counterparts, gave one back with a 75-yard pick-six to Micah Abraham.
Dylan Barnas added a 36-yard field goal for UCF as time expired to close the half.
LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire suffered an injury during on-campus practice last week, but as the No. 1-ranked Tigers held their first media availability in Atlanta on Monday, head coach Ed Orgeron said there’s a chance Edwards-Helaire could play.
The injury is not known, but believed to be a hamstring.
The calculus here is interesting for LSU.
With 16 days between the Peach Bowl and the championship game, LSU could roll the dice and sit Edwards-Helaire with the hope of having him as close to 100 percent as possible for the Jan. 13 title game. Of course, that could backfire if Edwards-Helaire sits and No. 4 Oklahoma springs an upset.
The junior Baton Rouge native has been a cog for LSU’s record-breaking offense, accounting for 1,290 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns while also catching 50 passes for 399 yards and a score.
In the event Edwards-Helaire can’t go, LSU would turn to a pair of freshmen in Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery. The pair has rushed a combined 96 times for 452 yards and nine touchdowns this season.