Turnovers galore as UCF leads Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl

The Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl has seen a lot of offense, as a wet, sloppy first half ends with UCF holding a 24-7 lead over Marshall.

The slop started on the very first series, as Marshall quarterback Isaiah Green‘s second pass was intercepted by UCF’s Richie Grant and returned 39 yards for a touchdown.

Green’s second pass went for 45 yards to Armani Levias, but the Knights poked the ball out and Grant recovered it, posting his second turnover in as many plays. UCF did not capitalize on that fumble, but they would get other chances.

After Greg McCrae put the Knights up 14-0 with a 26-yard touchdown run, UCF added another score when Marshall attempted a throwback pass that was tipped by Knights defensive lineman Tre’Mon Morris-Brash, who grabbed his own rebound and raced it 45 yards to the house.

UCF'S DEFENSE WITH ITS SECOND TD IN 8 MINUTES 😳 pic.twitter.com/w5lWbxqKhx — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) December 23, 2019

Marshall then fumbled a third time on its next possession, losing this one at the UCF 10-yard line, but Knights quarterback Darriel Mack, perhaps feeling sorry for his counterparts, gave one back with a 75-yard pick-six to Micah Abraham.

Dylan Barnas added a 36-yard field goal for UCF as time expired to close the half.