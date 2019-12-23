Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

UCF tops Marshall in highest-scoring Gasparilla Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2019, 6:35 PM EST
1 Comment

It may not be where UCF has become accustomed to playing this time of the year, but the Knights are ending their 2019 season with 10 wins and a bowl victory. UCF (10-3, 6-2 AAC) finished off their season on a winning note by topping Marshall (8-5, 6-2 Conference USA)in the highest-scoring Bad Boy Mowers Gasparilla Bowl Monday afternoon, 48-25.

Marshall imploded early in the game with five turnovers on each of their first five offensive possessions. Isaiah Green had a third-down pass intercepted on the third play of the game and Richie Grant returned the football 39 yards for a defensive touchdown to give UCF an early lead. Green connected on a 45-yard pass to Armani Levias on the first play of the ensuing possession but Levias fumbled the football at the end of the play. After falling behind 14-0 in the first quarter, Marshall turned the football over again and the Knights defense struck again with Tre’Mon Morris-Brash returning a fumble 45 yards for a score.

UCF built a 31-7 lead in the third quarter before Marshall began to get the ball moving and a better grip on the football. But by then, the damage had essentially been done.

Dillon Gabriel passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns for UCF before getting some rest at the end of the game. Marlon Williams had a big day with seven receptions for 132 yards and a touchdown in the winning effort. As a team, UCF rushed for 310 yards and out-gained Marshall 587-351. The game was also a bit testy in the second half as Big Ten officials did their best to keep control before things devolved into something ugly. Marshall’s Darrius Hodge was ejected from the game late in the third quarter after coming off the bench to get involved in some verbal jabbing at the end of a play. It was his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty of the game, which results in an automatic ejection. Making his ejection unique was the fact Marshall was on offense at the time. The two teams combined for 18 penalties and 167 penalty yards with a handful of unsportsmanlike conduct penalties distributed to players on both teams.

The 73 combined points scored in the game are the most in a Gasparilla Bowl. The previous record point total was 69 scored by Rutgers and UCF in 2009 (Rutgers won 45-24) when the game was called the St. Petersburg Bowl. It was the second year of the bowl game’s existence.

With the win, UCF head coach Josh Heupel has won his first bowl game as a head coach. UCF also has won 10 or more games for a third consecutive season for the first time in program history. UCF could be lining up a possible spot in the final top 25 rankings, which would also be the third consecutive season for the first time in program history.

UCF’s 2020 season will begin at home next year with a home game against Mack Brown and UNC. The 2020 season opener is currently scheduled for a Thursday night kickoff on Sept. 3, 2020. UCF will also face Georgia Tech in Atlanta for a second game against a power conference opponent. The Knights also host FIU and Florida A&M in non-conference play. UCF will get some key division and conference games at home with home dates against Cincinnati and Temple, but a road trip to Memphis also looms.

Marshall’s 2020 season is currently scheduled to begin on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020 at East Carolina. The Thundering Herd will host Pittsburgh and Boise State and travel to Ohio in other non-conference matchups before jumping into the Conference USA schedule.

Charlie Weis Jr. confirmed as USF OC; Daniel Da Prato announced as special teams coordinator

Charlie Weis Jr.
Getty Images
By John TaylorDec 23, 2019, 9:23 PM EST
Leave a comment

The addition of Charlie Weis Jr. (pictured, left) continues a bit of an FAU-ish look to the retooled USF coaching staff.

Reports surfaced earlier Monday that Jeff Scott was set to add Weis to his burgeoning staff.  Late in the afternoon, South Florida confirmed Weis’ addition to the AAC football program.

Weis, the son of former Notre Dame and Kansas head coach Charlie Weis, will serve as Scott’s offensive coordinator.  He will also coach the Bulls’ quarterbacks.

“Charlie is incredibly detailed, knowledgeable and creative in his offensive scheme and does a tremendous job of coaching student-athletes and preparing them to execute at a high level,” the head coach said in a statement. “Similar to myself, Charlie grew up in football and has had a front-row seat to observe and learn from some incredibly successful organizations and people. His intelligence and energy will be a great addition to our program and I look forward to working with him as we produce a dynamic and explosive Bulls offense.”

The 25-year-old Weis, who will turn 26 in the spring, spent the past two seasons as offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Florida Atlantic. Prior to arriving at FAU, Weis had stops with two NFL organizations, the Atlanta Falcons (offensive analyst) and New England Patriots (intern), and three other Power Five programs, including Alabama (offensive analyst), Kansas (undergrad team manager) and Florida (offensive quality control coach).

With defensive coordinator Glenn Spencer confirmed Sunday, both of Scott’s coordinator’s spent the 2019 season at FAU.

In addition to Weis, USF also announced Daniel Da Prato as special teams coordinator.  Dal Prato spent the 2019 season as a quality control position for special teams at Arkansas.  From 2016-18, he was the director of quality control/offense at Colorado.

Dal Patro was special teams coordinator at Montana State from 2013-15.

“I am excited to add Daniel to our staff as special teams coordinator,” Scott said. “He brings 15 years of coaching experience to Tampa and has spent most of his career working with special teams and producing some outstanding specialists at several stops both at the FBS and FCS level.”

 

Arkansas hires Kendal Briles to be offensive coorinator

Photo by Logan Stanford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2019, 5:51 PM EST
2 Comments

New Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman now has his offensive coordinator on board. Kendal Briles has officially been announced as the new offensive coordinator of the Razorbacks, the school announced on Monday.

“We are very excited to have Kendal, his wife Sarah and their three children join us at Arkansas, they will be a welcomed addition to the football family we are building,” Pittman said in a released statement. “Kendal brings an innovative offensive approach to our coaching staff. His offenses have been successful by both running and throwing the football in some of the nation’s most competitive conferences. He is well known for his ability to both recruit and develop young men into outstanding football players.”

Briles spent the 2019 season as the offensive coordinator at Florida State under the now former Seminoles head coach Willie Taggart. Prior to his one-year stint in Tallahassee, Briles was the offensive coordinator for one season at Houston in 2018, and one year in the same role at FAU. Lane Kiffin brought Briles to FAU in 2017 after Briles was not retained by Baylor after the 2016 season. Briles was one of many staffers not brought back by Baylor following the fallout of the Baylor sexual assault scandal that ultimately led to the dismissal of Briles’ father, Art Briles.

A former Broyles Award finalist, Briles will be expected to open things up on offense for an Arkansas program that has almost nowhere to go but up as far as the offense is concerned. Arkansas ranked 110th in the nation this season with 340.1 yards per game and just 21.4 points per game (also ranking 110th in the nation).

Arkansas previously hired former Missouri head coach Barry Odom to be the team’s defensive coordinator.

Lincoln Riley confirms suspensions, injury for Sooners for Peach Bowl

Photo by Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2019, 5:04 PM EST
2 Comments

Last week it was reported three Oklahoma football players would be suspended for the College Football Playoff semifinal in the Peach Bowl. On Monday, with the game coming up at the end of the week, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley has confirmed the suspensions of starting defensive end Ronnie Perkins, running back Rhamondre Stevenson and wide receiver Trejan Bridges.

Although he did not go into details about why these three players will not play, Riley did confirm everyone on the team did make the trip to Atlanta for the Peach Bowl, where the Big 12 champion Sooners will face SEC champion and No. 1 LSU in one of the two semifinal matchups of this year’s College Football Playoff. The absence of Perkins will be a tough one for the Oklahoma defense. Perkins recorded 13.5 tackles for a loss this season after starting all 13 games this season.

On top of the three suspensions, Riley also confirmed starting safety Delarrin Turner-Yell is not likely to play in the game due to a collarbone injury suffered in practice last week.

Being without two starting defensive players against an LSU offense that is led by Heisman Trophy quarterback Joe Burrow is a big reason why the Sooners are considered a pretty heavy underdog in their semifinal matchup with the Tigers.

Iowa removes helmet logo for Holiday Bowl to honor Hayden Fry

Photo by Keith Gillett/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images
By Kevin McGuireDec 23, 2019, 4:32 PM EST
Leave a comment

Iowa’s football team will have a minor change to the uniform when the Hawkeyes take on USC in the Holiday Bowl. Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz confirmed the team will remove the helmet logo for the bowl game as a tribute to former head coach Hayden Fry, who passed away last week.

The decision to remove the helmet logo is not unprecedented for the Iowa football program. In fact, it is something Fry has done twice before following various tragedies. Following a mass shooting at the University of Iowa on Nov. 1, 1991 that took the lives of four faculty members and a student and seriously injured another student, Fry had the logo removed from the football helmet for Iowa’s football game the following day. No. 11 Iowa defeated No. 13 Ohio State, 16-9, that day on the way to a 10-1-1 season that also ended in the Holiday Bowl (with a 13-13 tie against BYU).

Iowa also removed the helmet logo for the 1996 Alamo Bowl as a tribute to the mother of former Iowa linebacker Mark Mithcell. Mitchell’s mother was killed in a car accident on her way to the bowl game that season.

Iowa will face USC in the Holiday Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27.