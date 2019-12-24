Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cal and its passing offense struggled for much of 2019, so, of course, the Golden Bears will be depleted somewhat for the postseason.

Monday, head coach Justin Wilcox announced that a handful of players will miss the Redbox Bowl. Three of those are starters — wide receiver Jordan Duncan, linebacker Tevin Paul and safety Trey Turner III. Turner would’ve started in place of Ashtyn Davis, who was ruled out last week because of injury.

According to SI.com, “Wilcox provided no explanation for the absences or whether any was injury-related.”

Last week, it was announced that Duncan was not with the team because of unspecified personal reasons.

A fifth-year senior, Duncan is currently second on the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (364) and receiving touchdowns (two). The catches and yards are career-highs.

While Cal’s leading receiver, Nikko Remigio, has just 34 receptions, a total of nine Golden Bear players have at least 10 catches on the season.

On the defensive front, Paul has started all 11 games in which he played this season. His three sacks are tied for second on the team, while his 3½ tackles for last are tied for sixth.

Turner, a fifth-year senior, has played in 43 games during his time at Berkeley, including nine in 2019. The Redbox Bowl against Illinois would’ve been his first career start.