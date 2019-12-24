Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

It appears that Florida State and Amari Gainer have an extra special reason to be thankful this holiday season.

According to Jim Henry of the Tallahassee Democrat, Gainer escaped injury after being involved in a car wreck over the weekend. The player’s father told Henry that another vehicle ran a red light, crashing into his son’s Dodge Dart at a Tallahassee intersection.

On his Twitter account, Gainer responded to Henry’s news tweet, “Truly blessed to be alive and healthy.”

FSU will face Arizona State in the Sun Bowl New Year’s Eve afternoon. It’s unclear what impact if any the accident will have on Gainer’s availability.

FSU LB Amari Gainer is fine – and fortunate. He escaped injury after being in a car accident Sunday night in Tally. Talked to his father Herb. Amari was not at fault; another vehicle ran a red light on Thomasville Road. Amari's Dodge Dart was totaled. — Jim Henry (@JimHenryTALLY) December 24, 2019

The fact that Gainer is doing well makes it okay to add some levity to the situation, as one commenter on Henry’s tweet did.

“Also starting to understand why we don’t win [anymore],” the FSU fan wrote. “Best young players driving Dodge Darts???? We really need to work on our commitment to winning…”

Gainer was a four-star 2018 signee, rated as the No. 18 outside linebacker in the country. Only one linebacker in FSU’s class that year, Xavier Peters, was rated higher.

As a true freshman, Peters played in four games for the Seminoles. This season, Gainer started the last eight games of the year at Edge. He is currently third in tackles with 63, while his four quarterback hits lead the team. He’s also third in both tackles for loss (6½) and sacks (three).