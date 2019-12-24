Florida State announces two more hires for Mike Norvell’s staff

Two weeks after Florida State hired him, Mike Norvell is more than halfway through completing his first coaching staff at the school.

Late Tuesday morning, FSU announced a pair of additions — John Papuchis and Chris Marve. Papuchis serve as special teams coordinator and Marve as linebackers coach. The former will also coach defensive ends, while the latter will carry the title of defensive running-game coordinator.

This past season, Papuchis served as special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Maryland. During a coaching career that extends back nearly 20 years, Papuchis has also coordinated special teams at Nebraska (2008-2011). From 2012-14 and 2017-18, he was also the defensive coordinator at Nebraska and North Carolina, respectively.

“I’m extremely excited about the addition of Coach Papuchis to the Seminole family,” Norvell said. “He brings a wealth of experience with 10 of the last 12 years as a Division I assistant in a coordinating role. His special teams unit at Maryland was one of the best in the country. He’s an innovator of special teams but also a technician and fundamentally based in all teachings. He’s a dynamic recruiter who has been recognized as one of the top recruiters in the nation year in and year out and will be a tremendous asset to our staff.”

Marve spent the 2019 season in the same roles at Mississippi State that he’ll have at FSU. From 2014-18 he was on the football staff at Vanderbilt. After spending the 2014 season as a defensive quality control coach and 2015 as a graduate assistant, Marve was the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach from 2016-18.

“I’m extremely excited about the addition of Chris Marve to the Florida State football family,” Norvell said. “Chris is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in all of college football. He has a brilliant defensive mind and a tremendous work ethic. He develops incredible relationships with each of his student-athletes, which will be phenomenal for our current team and also allows him to be a dynamic recruiter. He’s had success as a player, being an All-SEC performer and leading tackler at Vanderbilt University. Chris is one of the rising stars in the coaching profession, and we’re excited to have him here in Tallahassee.”

Marve and Papuchis are the sixth and seventh hires made by Norvell. The others: