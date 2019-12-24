Ohio State QB Justin Fields says knee is ’80-85 percent’ ahead of playoffs

For Ohio State and Justin Fields, I wouldn’t think this will be exactly optimal.
In the third quarter of No. 1 Ohio State’s most recent win over Michigan, the sophomore quarterback went down with what looked could be a rather significant injury to his left leg. After a brief trip to the medical tent, Fields returned and, on his first play back, tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass. Following the game, Fields acknowledged that he had actually sprained the MCL in the huge win over Penn State the week before; for the Big Ten championship game win over Wisconsin that secured a spot in the playoffs, Fields was at less than 100-percent healthy and his mobility, a big part of his game, was somewhat limited by the combination of the injury and the bulky brace he wore to protect it from worsening.
Last week, Ryan Day stated Fields is “going to be at 100 percent” given the amount of rest he’s gotten. With kickoff for the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Clemson just four days away, however, Fields estimates that, right now, the knee is at 80-85 percent.
“My knee is probably not where I wanted it to be right now,” Fields said. “I’m probably going to wear the same knee brace that I started out with for the Team Up North game. I brought the big one just in case anything happens.
“I mean, I definitely thought I would be closer to 100 percent. If I gave a percentage right now, I’d probably be 80 or 85.”
The injury has not caused Fields to miss any practice time leading up to the semifinals, it should be noted.
In his first season as a starter, Fields has thrown 40 touchdown passes vs. just one interception, with a pass efficiency rating of 200.3 that leads the Big Ten and is third nationally. The true sophomore’s 10 rushing touchdowns are currently tied for ninth among FBS quarterbacks.
Fields finished third in the Heisman ballotting, and he’s already the way-too-early favorite for the 2020 award according to at least one sportsbook.
Like Rakeem Boyd did for Arkansas before him, Hamilcar Rashed has given Oregon State an early Christmas present.
Like all the cool returnees are doing, Rashed announced on Twitter that he’s coming back for the 2020 season. The linebacker stated that he made the decision “[a]fter a long conversation with my family.”
“I’ve been blessed to play big-time football, but I still have a lot left to accomplish,” Rashed wrote. “There is an opportunity to achieve so much more and created unforgettable memories with my teammates.”
This season, Rashed leads the nation in tackles for loss with 22½ (he’s tied with Ohio State’s Chase Young at 1.9 per game). His 14 sacks are tied for second at the FBS level.
While he was named second-team All-Pac-12, Rashed earned first-team Walter Camp All-American honors.
Rashed, a three-star 2016 signee, came into the 2019 season with 11½ and 2½ sacks in 24 career games.
Cal and its passing offense struggled for much of 2019, so, of course, the Golden Bears will be depleted somewhat for the postseason.
Monday, head coach Justin Wilcox announced that a handful of players will miss the Redbox Bowl. Three of those are starters — wide receiver Jordan Duncan, linebacker Tevin Paul and safety Trey Turner III. Turner would’ve started in place of Ashtyn Davis, who was ruled out last week because of injury.
According to SI.com, “Wilcox provided no explanation for the absences or whether any was injury-related.”
Last week, it was announced that Duncan was not with the team because of unspecified personal reasons.
A fifth-year senior, Duncan is currently second on the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (364) and receiving touchdowns (two). The catches and yards are career-highs.
While Cal’s leading receiver, Nikko Remigio, has just 34 receptions, a total of nine Golden Bear players have at least 10 catches on the season.
On the defensive front, Paul has started all 11 games in which he played this season. His three sacks are tied for second on the team, while his 3½ tackles for last are tied for sixth.
Turner, a fifth-year senior, has played in 43 games during his time at Berkeley, including nine in 2019. The Redbox Bowl against Illinois would’ve been his first career start.
Two weeks after Florida State hired him, Mike Norvell is more than halfway through completing his first coaching staff at the school.
Late Tuesday morning, FSU announced a pair of additions — John Papuchis and Chris Marve. Papuchis serve as special teams coordinator and Marve as linebackers coach. The former will also coach defensive ends, while the latter will carry the title of defensive running-game coordinator.
This past season, Papuchis served as special teams coordinator and inside linebackers coach at Maryland. During a coaching career that extends back nearly 20 years, Papuchis has also coordinated special teams at Nebraska (2008-2011). From 2012-14 and 2017-18, he was also the defensive coordinator at Nebraska and North Carolina, respectively.
“I’m extremely excited about the addition of Coach Papuchis to the Seminole family,” Norvell said. “He brings a wealth of experience with 10 of the last 12 years as a Division I assistant in a coordinating role. His special teams unit at Maryland was one of the best in the country. He’s an innovator of special teams but also a technician and fundamentally based in all teachings. He’s a dynamic recruiter who has been recognized as one of the top recruiters in the nation year in and year out and will be a tremendous asset to our staff.”
Marve spent the 2019 season in the same roles at Mississippi State that he’ll have at FSU. From 2014-18 he was on the football staff at Vanderbilt. After spending the 2014 season as a defensive quality control coach and 2015 as a graduate assistant, Marve was the Commodores’ inside linebackers coach from 2016-18.
“I’m extremely excited about the addition of Chris Marve to the Florida State football family,” Norvell said. “Chris is one of the top up-and-coming coaches in all of college football. He has a brilliant defensive mind and a tremendous work ethic. He develops incredible relationships with each of his student-athletes, which will be phenomenal for our current team and also allows him to be a dynamic recruiter. He’s had success as a player, being an All-SEC performer and leading tackler at Vanderbilt University. Chris is one of the rising stars in the coaching profession, and we’re excited to have him here in Tallahassee.”
Marve and Papuchis are the sixth and seventh hires made by Norvell. The others:
As he continues assembling his first Arkansas coaching staff, Sam Pittman is on the receiving end of an early Christmas present, courtesy of Rakeem Boyd.
On his personal Twitter account Monday, Boyd announced that he has “made a decision that is best for me to not enter the 2020 NFL Draft.” Instead, he “will come back to the University of Arkansas for my senior season and to finish my education.”
“There’s more left for me to do to fulfill my dreams, break more records and bring the program back to the top,” Boyd stated. “The only way I can do that is in that number five Razorback jersey.”
Boyd was far and away the Razorbacks’ leading rusher in 2019. The junior totaled 1,133 yards; next closest was Devwah Whaley‘s 278. Those were the only two players on the team that finished with more than 100 yards on the ground.
This was the second-straight year Boyd was the Hogs’ bellcow back. In 2018, he was tops on the team with 734 yards. In two seasons in Fayetteville, Boyd has rushed for 1,867 yards and 10 touchdowns (eight in 2019) on 307 carries.
Boyd is also a weapon coming out of the backfield. In those two years, he’s caught 42 passes for another 325 yards.
Coming out of high school, Boyd was a four-star prospect who signed with Texas A&M in 2016. However, after one season in College Station, he left the Aggies and spent the 2017 season at a junior college. With offers from Arizona State and Colorado, Boyd signed with Arkansas as part of its 2018 recruiting class.