Texas A&M will have one scholarship RB available for bowl game

Suffice to say, Texas A&M will be far from full strength in the backfield when they next take the field.

In September, Jashaun Corbin went down with a season-ending hamstring injury; this week, the RB entered the NCAA transfer database. That same month, a neck injury ended the playing career of Vernon Jackson. Then, again in September, Deneric Prince took the plunge into the transfer portal.

Fast-forward to Tuesday, and A&M is in the midst of bowl preparations. Over the weekend, head coach Jimbo Fisher revealed that Cordarrian Richardson will very likely not play in the Texas Bowl Friday night. The sophomore is not in Houston with the rest of his teammates, but remains a part of the team. Fisher stated that Richardson is not suspended, but refused to delve into the specifics of his absence.

Per Jimbo on running back Cordarrian Richardson’s absence from the team during bowl workouts… * He’s not in Houston.

* He won’t be in Houston all week.

* He’s not suspended.

* He’s still with the team. pic.twitter.com/NTIOg6uxQl — TexAgs (@TexAgs) December 23, 2019

With Richardson’s absence, it means A&M will take the field with just on scholarship running back, freshman Isaiah Spiller, at its disposal. Spiller currently leads the Aggies with 859 yards rushing and nine touchdowns on the ground. Richardson’s 232 yards are second on the team.

Starting quarterback Kellen Mond‘s 383 yards are second on the team. Because of the attrition at the position, converted quarterback Connor Blumrick will serve as Spiller’s backup in the bowl game versus Oklahoma State. A sophomore, the 6-5, 210-pound Blumrick has rushed for 28 yards on seven carries this season.

Richardson transferred to A&M from UCF in the early part of 2018. He sat out the 2018 season to satisfy NCAA transfer rules.