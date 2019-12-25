Hawaii jumps out, comes back, hangs on for wild bowl win over BYU

When it comes to why college football fans love bowl games, BYU and Hawaii were Exhibit A Christmas Eve night.
Hawaii’s Cole McDonald passed for 199 yards in the first quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. He had 331 yards at halftime. And four touchdowns, too — three passing, one rushing. And his team held just a 31-24 lead at halftime as Zach Wilson threw for 209 yards — and BYU ran for three touchdowns in the first two quarters.
In the halftime locker room, the defenses inexplicably were awakened as just 17 points were scored in the second half. Just seven of those were scored by the Rainbow Warriors, but that proved to be enough — barely — as UH held on for a 38-34 win.
Speaking of that score, and the winner, allow me to point you to our (my) prediction for this game, from yesterday morning’s “College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 24 Viewer’s Guide“:
The win was Hawaii’s first over BYU since 2001, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Cougars. It’s also just the Rainbow Warriors’ second win over the Cougars since 1992.
In finishing 10-5 on the season, Hawaii reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010. They also played in their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship game.
McDonald would finish this game with 493 yards passing, a career-high. The junior came into the game ninth nationally with 3,642 yards. He also had four touchdown passes on the night, the last of which came with 1:17 left in the game that proved to be the game-winner.
With the bowl game, McDonald now has 33 scoring tosses on the season.
The middle — and heart — of the San Diego State offensive line has taken a rather sizable hit.
In a tweet posted to his personal Twitter account, Keith Ismael confirmed that he will be foregoing his remaining season of eligibility. “After significant thought, consideration and discussion with my family, I have decided to declare for the 2020 NFL Draft,” the center wrote. “Playing at the professional level has been my dream since childhood. With me completing my degree this semester, I believe now is the time to pursue that dream.”
Added Ismael, “Coming to San Diego State has been the best decision of my life.”
Ismael’s announcement came two days after San Diego State thumped Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.
A two-star 2016 signee, Ismael took a redshirt as a true freshman. The next three seasons, Ismael started 38 of the 39 games in which he played. The only game he missed was due to a concussion last November.
Of his 38 starts, 27 came at center. He also started 10 games at right guard and one at left guard.
The last three seasons, Ismael has earned All-Mountain West Conference honors. He was a second-team performer in 2017 before being named first-team each of the past two seasons.
Like Rakeem Boyd did for Arkansas before him, Hamilcar Rashed has given Oregon State an early Christmas present.
Like all the cool returnees are doing, Rashed announced on Twitter that he’s coming back for the 2020 season. The linebacker stated that he made the decision “[a]fter a long conversation with my family.”
“I’ve been blessed to play big-time football, but I still have a lot left to accomplish,” Rashed wrote. “There is an opportunity to achieve so much more and created unforgettable memories with my teammates.”
This season, Rashed leads the nation in tackles for loss with 22½ (he’s tied with Ohio State’s Chase Young at 1.9 per game). His 14 sacks are tied for second at the FBS level.
While he was named second-team All-Pac-12, Rashed earned first-team Walter Camp All-American honors.
Rashed, a three-star 2016 signee, came into the 2019 season with 11½ and 2½ sacks in 24 career games.
Cal and its passing offense struggled for much of 2019, so, of course, the Golden Bears will be depleted somewhat for the postseason.
Monday, head coach Justin Wilcox announced that a handful of players will miss the Redbox Bowl. Three of those are starters — wide receiver Jordan Duncan, linebacker Tevin Paul and safety Trey Turner III. Turner would’ve started in place of Ashtyn Davis, who was ruled out last week because of injury.
According to SI.com, “Wilcox provided no explanation for the absences or whether any was injury-related.”
Last week, it was announced that Duncan was not with the team because of unspecified personal reasons.
A fifth-year senior, Duncan is currently second on the team in receptions (25), receiving yards (364) and receiving touchdowns (two). The catches and yards are career-highs.
While Cal’s leading receiver, Nikko Remigio, has just 34 receptions, a total of nine Golden Bear players have at least 10 catches on the season.
On the defensive front, Paul has started all 11 games in which he played this season. His three sacks are tied for second on the team, while his 3½ tackles for last are tied for sixth.
Turner, a fifth-year senior, has played in 43 games during his time at Berkeley, including nine in 2019. The Redbox Bowl against Illinois would’ve been his first career start.
For Ohio State and Justin Fields, I wouldn’t think this will be exactly optimal.
In the third quarter of No. 1 Ohio State’s most recent win over Michigan, the sophomore quarterback went down with what looked could be a rather significant injury to his left leg. After a brief trip to the medical tent, Fields returned and, on his first play back, tossed a 30-yard touchdown pass. Following the game, Fields acknowledged that he had actually sprained the MCL in the huge win over Penn State the week before; for the Big Ten championship game win over Wisconsin that secured a spot in the playoffs, Fields was at less than 100-percent healthy and his mobility, a big part of his game, was somewhat limited by the combination of the injury and the bulky brace he wore to protect it from worsening.
Last week, Ryan Day stated Fields is “going to be at 100 percent” given the amount of rest he’s gotten. With kickoff for the College Football Playoff semifinal vs. Clemson just four days away, however, Fields estimates that, right now, the knee is at 80-85 percent.
“My knee is probably not where I wanted it to be right now,” Fields said. “I’m probably going to wear the same knee brace that I started out with for the Team Up North game. I brought the big one just in case anything happens.
“I mean, I definitely thought I would be closer to 100 percent. If I gave a percentage right now, I’d probably be 80 or 85.”
The injury has not caused Fields to miss any practice time leading up to the semifinals, it should be noted.
In his first season as a starter, Fields has thrown 40 touchdown passes vs. just one interception, with a pass efficiency rating of 200.3 that leads the Big Ten and is third nationally. The true sophomore’s 10 rushing touchdowns are currently tied for ninth among FBS quarterbacks.
Fields finished third in the Heisman ballotting, and he’s already the way-too-early favorite for the 2020 award according to at least one sportsbook.