Suspended LSU WR Dee Anderson enters the portal

LSU can thank Dee Anderson for a bit of holiday personnel news as they prep for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.

Prior to the start of summer camp, Anderson was indefinitely suspended because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the wide receiver missed the first two games of the year. In mid-September, Ed Orgeron confirmed that the suspension would remain in place for the rest of the year.

Three months later, it’s now being reported that Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior graduated from the university last week.

If he moves on, he would be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2020. That would serve as his last season of eligibility.

Anderson could also forego that remaining eligibility altogether and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.

Anderson was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class. His first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Anderson saw sporadic action. The 6-6, 229-pound Texas native then caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.

Prior to the conditioning issue, Anderson had been expected to be a significant contributor in the passing game this season.

No. 1 LSU is getting set to play No. 4 Oklahoma in one of the CFP semifinals Saturday. The Tigers are currently listed as a 13½-point favorite over the Sooners.

The winner of that semifinal will face the winner of No. 2 Ohio State-No. 3 Clemson. Those two winners will square off in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the national championship.