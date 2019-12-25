When it comes to who Miami will start at quarterback for the Hurricanes’ bowl game, everyone is in wait-and-see mode.

Last week, an eyebrow was raised when Miami acknowledged its quarterback competition remains open. The other eyebrow was raised when it was confirmed that Tate Martell remains in the mix.

Thursday, Miami will take the field for its Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech. Two days ahead of that postseason game, Manny Diaz isn’t saying if it’ll be Martell that gets the start. Or Jarren Williams. Or N’Kosi Perry.

“We’re still going to look at one more practice,’’ the head coach said when asked about a starter under center for the bowl game. “You know, we’ve got one more day here to get on the grass and see who gives us the best chance to win.”

Whether Diaz names a starter Christmas Day or waits until just before kickoff remains to be seen.

Williams has started nine games this season, the first five and the last four. Perry started the three in between. Those two have directed an offense that is 42nd in pass yards (257.2 ypg) and 73rd in scoring (27.8 ppg). Thoe numbers are sixth and 10th, respectively, in the ACC.

Martell has yet to attempt a pass at The U since transferring in from Ohio State this offseason.