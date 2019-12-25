When it comes to who Miami will start at quarterback for the Hurricanes’ bowl game, everyone is in wait-and-see mode.
Last week, an eyebrow was raised when Miami acknowledged its quarterback competition remains open. The other eyebrow was raised when it was confirmed that Tate Martell remains in the mix.
Thursday, Miami will take the field for its Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech. Two days ahead of that postseason game, Manny Diaz isn’t saying if it’ll be Martell that gets the start. Or Jarren Williams. Or N’Kosi Perry.
“We’re still going to look at one more practice,’’ the head coach said when asked about a starter under center for the bowl game. “You know, we’ve got one more day here to get on the grass and see who gives us the best chance to win.”
Whether Diaz names a starter Christmas Day or waits until just before kickoff remains to be seen.
Williams has started nine games this season, the first five and the last four. Perry started the three in between. Those two have directed an offense that is 42nd in pass yards (257.2 ypg) and 73rd in scoring (27.8 ppg). Thoe numbers are sixth and 10th, respectively, in the ACC.
Martell has yet to attempt a pass at The U since transferring in from Ohio State this offseason.
There’s been a development in a tragic situation connected to former Iowa quarterback C.J. Beathard.
Two individuals, Clay Beathard, 22, and Paul Trapeni III, 21, were fatally stabbed outside of a Nashville bar early Saturday morning. The Metro Nashville Police Department stated in a press release that “[t]he fatal stabbings appear to have resulted from an argument over a woman that began inside Dogwood Bar and then turned physical when the parties went outside.”
Another male was stabbed in the incident, but was treated and released from a local hospital.
Early Tuesday morning, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation announced that 23-year-old Michael Mosley is wanted by the TBI and Metro Nashville Police after being charged with two counts of criminal homicide and one count of attempted homicide. In placing him on the state’s Most-Wanted list, law enforcement officials labeled him as a “danger to Middle Tennesse” and have urged the suspect to turn himself in peacefully.
The Tennessean writes that, “[a]t the time of the homicides, Mosley was free on $5,000 bond while facing a felony assault charge for punching and kicking a 37-year-old woman at a West Nashville Walmart in December 2018.” Mosley has a criminal history dating back to 2014 that “includes aggravated burglary, attempted aggravated burglary and drug-related arrests and convictions on multiple occasions.”
Beathard, who went to high school with Trapeni, was a junior quarterback for FCS Long Island University this past season. He’s the brother of former Iowa and current San Francisco 49ers quarterback C.J. Beathard. His grandfather is NFL Hall of Famer Bobby Beathard, while his father, Casey Beathard, is a country music songwriter.
Funeral services for Beathard are set for Saturday afternoon, for Trapeni the same day.
LSU can thank Dee Anderson for a bit of holiday personnel news as they prep for their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance.
Prior to the start of summer camp, Anderson was indefinitely suspended because “[h]e had some conditioning stuff to get done.” That suspension extended into the regular season as the wide receiver missed the first two games of the year. In mid-September, Ed Orgeron confirmed that the suspension would remain in place for the rest of the year.
Three months later, it’s now being reported that Anderson has entered the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior graduated from the university last week.
If he moves on, he would be eligible to play at another FBS school in 2020. That would serve as his last season of eligibility.
Anderson could also forego that remaining eligibility altogether and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft.
Anderson was a four-star member of the Tigers’ 2016 recruiting class. His first two seasons in Baton Rouge, Anderson saw sporadic action. The 6-6, 229-pound Texas native then caught 20 passes for 274 yards and a touchdown in 2018.
Prior to the conditioning issue, Anderson had been expected to be a significant contributor in the passing game this season.
No. 1 LSU is getting set to play No. 4 Oklahoma in one of the CFP semifinals Saturday. The Tigers are currently listed as a 13½-point favorite over the Sooners.
The winner of that semifinal will face the winner of No. 2 Ohio State-No. 3 Clemson. Those two winners will square off in New Orleans on Jan. 13, 2020 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the national championship.
When it comes to the Florida directional coaching connection, USF has turned to FIU instead of FAU for Jeff Scott‘s latest hire.
Both of Scott’s coordinators, Glenn Spencer (HERE) and Charlie Weis Jr. (HERE), spent the 2019 season at Florida Atlantic. Saturday, South Florida announced the hiring of Allen Mogridge as offensive line coach.
Mogridge spent the past three seasons as the offensive line coach at… Florida International. He also carried the title of assistant head coach for Butch Davis‘ program.
“I am thrilled Allen will be leading our offensive line,” Scott said in a statement. “He brings nearly 20 years of college coaching experience and has done a tremendous job building offensive line units that protect the quarterback and lead the way for a strong running attack.”
Mogridge has also served two separate stints at UCF (2014-15; 2012). He initially coached tight ends for the Knights before moving to the line for his final season at the school.
Additionally, Mogridge has been the line coach at Georgia Southern (2016) and Temple (2013).
With the hiring of Mogridge, Scott has fille six of his 10 on-field positions.
- Glenn Spencer — Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers Coach
- Charlie Weis Jr. — Offensive Coordinator/Quarterbacks Coach
- Daniel Da Prato — Special Teams Coordinator (HERE)
- Xavier Dye — Wide Receivers Coach (HERE)
- Joey King — Tight Ends Coach
- Allen Mogridge — Offensive Line Coach
When it comes to why college football fans love bowl games, BYU and Hawaii were Exhibit A Christmas Eve night.
Hawaii’s Cole McDonald passed for 199 yards in the first quarter of the Hawaii Bowl. He had 331 yards at halftime. And four touchdowns, too — three passing, one rushing. And his team held just a 31-24 lead at halftime as Zach Wilson threw for 209 yards — and BYU ran for three touchdowns in the first two quarters.
In the halftime locker room, the defenses inexplicably were awakened as just 17 points were scored in the second half. Just seven of those were scored by the Rainbow Warriors, but that proved to be enough — barely — as UH held on for a 38-34 win.
Speaking of that score, and the winner, allow me to point you to our (my) prediction for this game, from yesterday morning’s “College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 24 Viewer’s Guide“:
The win was Hawaii’s first over BYU since 2001, snapping a five-game losing streak to the Cougars. It’s also just the Rainbow Warriors’ second win over the Cougars since 1992.
In finishing 10-5 on the season, Hawaii reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2010. They also played in their first-ever Mountain West Conference championship game.
McDonald would finish this game with 493 yards passing, a career-high. The junior came into the game ninth nationally with 3,642 yards. He also had four touchdown passes on the night, the last of which came with 1:17 left in the game that proved to be the game-winner.
With the bowl game, McDonald now has 33 scoring tosses on the season.