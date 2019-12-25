Patrick Macon denied sixth season at USF, will enter 2020 NFL Draft

It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but Patrick Macon has played his last down of football at USF.

Macon began his collegiate playing career at the junior college level. As a sophomore in 2016, he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker then transferred to Oklahoma State, where he redshirted in 2017 and was sidelined for all of 2018 by a foot injury suffered in summer camp.

In April of this year, he transferred to USF. While he came in with just one year of eligibility, he had hoped to get a sixth season. Tuesday, Macon confirmed that the NCAA denied his waiver for a medical redshirt year.

As a result, Macon announced that he “will now be entering the 2020 NFL Draft.”

“I had unfinished business at South Florida, but God had other plans for me,” Macon wrote in a tweet. “To my coaches and teammates, the year 2020 is the start of a new vision for the Bulls and I can already see great things ahead.”

In his lone season with the Bulls, Macon was second on the team in tackles with 67. His eight tackles for loss are also fifth on the Bulls, and he tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with two.