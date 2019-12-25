USF reaches into FIU, not FAU, to pull newest assistant

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

When it comes to the Florida directional coaching connection, USF has turned to FIU instead of FAU for Jeff Scott‘s latest hire.

Both of Scott’s coordinators, Glenn Spencer (HERE) and Charlie Weis Jr. (HERE), spent the 2019 season at Florida Atlantic. Saturday, South Florida announced the hiring of Allen Mogridge as offensive line coach.

Mogridge spent the past three seasons as the offensive line coach at… Florida International. He also carried the title of assistant head coach for Butch Davis‘ program.

“I am thrilled Allen will be leading our offensive line,” Scott said in a statement. “He brings nearly 20 years of college coaching experience and has done a tremendous job building offensive line units that protect the quarterback and lead the way for a strong running attack.”

Mogridge has also served two separate stints at UCF (2014-15; 2012). He initially coached tight ends for the Knights before moving to the line for his final season at the school.

Additionally, Mogridge has been the line coach at Georgia Southern (2016) and Temple (2013).

With the hiring of Mogridge, Scott has fille six of his 10 on-field positions.