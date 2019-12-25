Former USF DB Malik Dixon to transfer from Rutgers

After a first stop at USF, Malik Dixon is now leaving his second FBS stop at Rutgers.
According to Rivals.com, Dixon has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The safety had been granted a sixth season of eligibility, so his intent is to use it somewhere other than Piscataway.
As we have previously noted, a player who has entered the portal can pull his name at any time. Normally, though, it’s the first step in a transfer.
Dixon began his collegiate playing career at USF. After two years with the Bulls, Dixon moved on to the junior-college level for a season before transferring to RU as part of its Class of 2018.
One of several Scarlet Knight football players caught up in a credit card fraud scheme, Dixon didn’t play at all last season.
Reinstated for 2019, Dixon started five of the 12 games in which he played this past season. In that action, Dixon was credited with 31 tackles, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
The San Diego State Aztecs woke up Christmas morning and found a personnel present from Nolan Givan under its tree — himself.
Earlier this season, Givan opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Tuesday, the tight end announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at SDSU.
“I’m very grateful that the coaching staff is giving me the chance to join their family,” Givan wrote. “I’m ready to get to work!”
As a graduate transfer, Givan will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
A three-star 2016 signee at Ball State, Givan took a redshirt his true freshman season. The next two seasons, he started 15 of 24 games in which he played. The 6-3, 256-pound Michigan native caught 39 passes for 160 yards and six touchdowns in that stretch. Those numbers led all Cardinals tight ends.
Injuries had limited Givan to six games this season. In that limited action, he caught 12 passes for 92 yards. Those numbers, again, led all BSU tight ends.
SDSU just wrapped up its 2019 campaign by thumping Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. It was the program’s fourth 10-win season the past five years.
It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but Patrick Macon has played his last down of football at USF.
Macon began his collegiate playing career at the junior college level. As a sophomore in 2016, he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker then transferred to Oklahoma State, where he redshirted in 2017 and was sidelined for all of 2018 by a foot injury suffered in summer camp.
In April of this year, he transferred to USF. While he came in with just one year of eligibility, he had hoped to get a sixth season. Tuesday, Macon confirmed that the NCAA denied his waiver for a medical redshirt year.
As a result, Macon announced that he “will now be entering the 2020 NFL Draft.”
“I had unfinished business at South Florida, but God had other plans for me,” Macon wrote in a tweet. “To my coaches and teammates, the year 2020 is the start of a new vision for the Bulls and I can already see great things ahead.”
In his lone season with the Bulls, Macon was second on the team in tackles with 67. His eight tackles for loss are also fifth on the Bulls, and he tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with two.
These types of videos always touch at the heartstrings, but for Notre Dame to do the scholarship thing Christmas morning? Priceless.
Notre Dame is in the midst of preparing for its Camping World Bowl matchup with Iowa State Saturday. Said prep rests for nothing, even the holidays, as the Fighting Irish were back at it on the practice field Christmas morning.
In addition to the football prep, however, the program got into the spirit of the season, replete with Santa and Mrs. Claus handing out gifts to those in attendance. The two most special gifts, though, were saved for last as a pair of walk-ons, Mick Assaf and Colin Grunhard, were given just about the best present a college football player in their position can receive — a scholarship.
That.
Is.
Awesome!
Well done, Coach Brian Kelly and the entire Irish program. That was special.
The loss for Boise State of Ezra Cleveland will result in a gain for an NFL team. At least, said team hopes it will.
Speaking to the Idaho Statesman‘s Ron Counts, Cleveland confirmed Tuesday that he will be entering the 2020 NFL Draft. The redshirt junior left tackle had one season of eligibility he could have used.
The official decision came a couple of days after Boise’s loss to Washington and former head coach Chris Petersen in the Las Vegas Bowl.
“I felt like throughout the season, we were getting progressively better as an offense,” the lineman told the Statesman. “I was having a good season and this was the right thing to do.”
Cleveland started 40 of the Broncos’ 41 games the past three seasons. He was named honorable mention All-Mountain West Conference as a redshirt freshman in 2017. The past two seasons, the 6-6, 310-pound lineman earned first-team All-MWC honors.
The early loss of Cleveland might not, though, be the only one felt by the Broncos. Curtis Weaver, a first-team Walter Camp All-American, has yet to announce his decision. It’s widely expected the defensive lineman will leave early, although nothing is official on that front.
This season, Weaver has totaled 18½ tackles for loss and 13½ sacks.