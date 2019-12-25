Former USF DB Malik Dixon to transfer from Rutgers

After a first stop at USF, Malik Dixon is now leaving his second FBS stop at Rutgers.

According to Rivals.com, Dixon has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The safety had been granted a sixth season of eligibility, so his intent is to use it somewhere other than Piscataway.

As we have previously noted, a player who has entered the portal can pull his name at any time. Normally, though, it’s the first step in a transfer.

Dixon began his collegiate playing career at USF. After two years with the Bulls, Dixon moved on to the junior-college level for a season before transferring to RU as part of its Class of 2018.

One of several Scarlet Knight football players caught up in a credit card fraud scheme, Dixon didn’t play at all last season.

Reinstated for 2019, Dixon started five of the 12 games in which he played this past season. In that action, Dixon was credited with 31 tackles, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.