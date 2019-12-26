College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 26 Viewer’s Guide

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 26 bowl menu, one that features a pair of ACC schools as well as one each from Conference USA and the MAC.

WHO: Louisiana Tech (9-3) vs. Miami (6-6)

WHAT: The 44th Walk-On’s Independence Bowl

WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana

WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: If Miami wasn’t the most disappointing team in college football (again), it wouldn’t take long to call the roll. In Manny Diaz‘s first season as head coach, the Hurricanes went 6-6 in the regular season, the program’s worst since 2014. A loss would equal that season’s mark, which was Al Golden‘s second-to-last with the program. … If The U is to break its two-game bowl losing streak — and reverse a trend that has them 1-8 in their last nine bowl games — they’ll have to do so against a school that treats the postseason as its own personal playground. Heading into Shreveport, Louisiana Tech has won five-straight bowl games and six of their last seven. … Another win would also give the Bulldogs their 10th on the season, marking the first time in program history they hit double digits. … Miami lost its last two games of the regular season, one to a Florida International team that had never beaten them before and the other to a Duke team that came into the game with just four wins. … That same FIU team that beat Miami 30-24in November? Louisiana Tech beat them 43-31 in September. … Miami scored more than 27 points in just one of its five wins against FBS teams. Louisiana Tech scored at least 41 points in seven of their eight FBS wins. … Independence Bowl fun fact: The ACC has won its last four appearances in this game. The conference’s last loss in this game? South Carolina’s 24-21 win in 2014 over, you guessed it, Miami. … Oh, and Miami still doesn’t have a clue as to who will be its quarterback.

THE LINE: Louisiana Tech, +6

THE PREDICTION: Louisiana Tech 41, Miami 27

__________

WHO: Pitt (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6)

WHAT: The 6th Quick Lane Bowl

WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN

THE SKINNY: If for nothing else, watch this game for one of the most reliable set of hands — and statistical anomalies — you’ve probably never heard of in Maurice Ffrench (pictured). The Pitt wide receiver is first in the ACC and third nationally in receptions per game at 8.4. Despite that, the senior has yet to crack 700 yards receiving (685). Additionally, he has just three touchdown receptions on his 84 catches. … Eastern Michigan is playing in back-to-back bowl games for the first time in its history, and is looking for its first postseason win since 1987. The MAC school is just 1-2 all-time in bowl games. … Pitt will be seeking its first bowl win since 2013, which would snap a four-game losing streak. … EMU and Pitt have played twice previously, with the Panthers winning both games (1995, 2007). … Both teams have stumbled a bit heading into this game. The Panthers have lost three of their last five, including the last two. The Eagles have lost three of their last five as well. … Quick Lane Bowl fun fact: A Power Five team has won each of the first five games played. Granted, three of those games were P5 vs. P5 matchups, but still. Three of the five have also been decided by 19 or more points as well.

THE LINE: Eastern Michigan, +10½

THE PREDICTION: Pitt 20, Eastern Michigan 10