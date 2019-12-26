College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 26 Viewer’s Guide

Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 26 bowl menu, one that features a pair of ACC schools as well as one each from Conference USA and the MAC.
WHO: Louisiana Tech (9-3) vs. Miami (6-6)
WHAT: The 44th Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: If Miami wasn’t the most disappointing team in college football (again), it wouldn’t take long to call the roll. In Manny Diaz‘s first season as head coach, the Hurricanes went 6-6 in the regular season, the program’s worst since 2014. A loss would equal that season’s mark, which was Al Golden‘s second-to-last with the program. … If The U is to break its two-game bowl losing streak — and reverse a trend that has them 1-8 in their last nine bowl games — they’ll have to do so against a school that treats the postseason as its own personal playground. Heading into Shreveport, Louisiana Tech has won five-straight bowl games and six of their last seven. … Another win would also give the Bulldogs their 10th on the season, marking the first time in program history they hit double digits. … Miami lost its last two games of the regular season, one to a Florida International team that had never beaten them before and the other to a Duke team that came into the game with just four wins. … That same FIU team that beat Miami 30-24in November? Louisiana Tech beat them 43-31 in September. … Miami scored more than 27 points in just one of its five wins against FBS teams. Louisiana Tech scored at least 41 points in seven of their eight FBS wins. … Independence Bowl fun fact: The ACC has won its last four appearances in this game. The conference’s last loss in this game? South Carolina’s 24-21 win in 2014 over, you guessed it, Miami. … Oh, and Miami still doesn’t have a clue as to who will be its quarterback.
THE LINE: Louisiana Tech, +6
THE PREDICTION: Louisiana Tech 41, Miami 27
WHO: Pitt (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6)
WHAT: The 6th Quick Lane Bowl
WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: If for nothing else, watch this game for one of the most reliable set of hands — and statistical anomalies — you’ve probably never heard of in Maurice Ffrench (pictured). The Pitt wide receiver is first in the ACC and third nationally in receptions per game at 8.4. Despite that, the senior has yet to crack 700 yards receiving (685). Additionally, he has just three touchdown receptions on his 84 catches. … Eastern Michigan is playing in back-to-back bowl games for the first time in its history, and is looking for its first postseason win since 1987. The MAC school is just 1-2 all-time in bowl games. … Pitt will be seeking its first bowl win since 2013, which would snap a four-game losing streak. … EMU and Pitt have played twice previously, with the Panthers winning both games (1995, 2007). … Both teams have stumbled a bit heading into this game. The Panthers have lost three of their last five, including the last two. The Eagles have lost three of their last five as well. … Quick Lane Bowl fun fact: A Power Five team has won each of the first five games played. Granted, three of those games were P5 vs. P5 matchups, but still. Three of the five have also been decided by 19 or more points as well.
THE LINE: Eastern Michigan, +10½
THE PREDICTION: Pitt 20, Eastern Michigan 10
After a first stop at USF, Malik Dixon is now leaving his second FBS stop at Rutgers.
According to Rivals.com, Dixon has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The safety had been granted a sixth season of eligibility, so his intent is to use it somewhere other than Piscataway.
As we have previously noted, a player who has entered the portal can pull his name at any time. Normally, though, it’s the first step in a transfer.
Dixon began his collegiate playing career at USF. After two years with the Bulls, Dixon moved on to the junior-college level for a season before transferring to RU as part of its Class of 2018.
One of several Scarlet Knight football players caught up in a credit card fraud scheme, Dixon didn’t play at all last season.
Reinstated for 2019, Dixon started five of the 12 games in which he played this past season. In that action, Dixon was credited with 31 tackles, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
The San Diego State Aztecs woke up Christmas morning and found a personnel present from Nolan Givan under its tree — himself.
Earlier this season, Givan opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Tuesday, the tight end announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at SDSU.
“I’m very grateful that the coaching staff is giving me the chance to join their family,” Givan wrote. “I’m ready to get to work!”
As a graduate transfer, Givan will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
A three-star 2016 signee at Ball State, Givan took a redshirt his true freshman season. The next two seasons, he started 15 of 24 games in which he played. The 6-3, 256-pound Michigan native caught 39 passes for 160 yards and six touchdowns in that stretch. Those numbers led all Cardinals tight ends.
Injuries had limited Givan to six games this season. In that limited action, he caught 12 passes for 92 yards. Those numbers, again, led all BSU tight ends.
SDSU just wrapped up its 2019 campaign by thumping Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. It was the program’s fourth 10-win season the past five years.
It wasn’t for a lack of trying, but Patrick Macon has played his last down of football at USF.
Macon began his collegiate playing career at the junior college level. As a sophomore in 2016, he was named the National Junior College Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year. The linebacker then transferred to Oklahoma State, where he redshirted in 2017 and was sidelined for all of 2018 by a foot injury suffered in summer camp.
In April of this year, he transferred to USF. While he came in with just one year of eligibility, he had hoped to get a sixth season. Tuesday, Macon confirmed that the NCAA denied his waiver for a medical redshirt year.
As a result, Macon announced that he “will now be entering the 2020 NFL Draft.”
“I had unfinished business at South Florida, but God had other plans for me,” Macon wrote in a tweet. “To my coaches and teammates, the year 2020 is the start of a new vision for the Bulls and I can already see great things ahead.”
In his lone season with the Bulls, Macon was second on the team in tackles with 67. His eight tackles for loss are also fifth on the Bulls, and he tied for the team lead in forced fumbles with two.
These types of videos always touch at the heartstrings, but for Notre Dame to do the scholarship thing Christmas morning? Priceless.
Notre Dame is in the midst of preparing for its Camping World Bowl matchup with Iowa State Saturday. Said prep rests for nothing, even the holidays, as the Fighting Irish were back at it on the practice field Christmas morning.
In addition to the football prep, however, the program got into the spirit of the season, replete with Santa and Mrs. Claus handing out gifts to those in attendance. The two most special gifts, though, were saved for last as a pair of walk-ons, Mick Assaf and Colin Grunhard, were given just about the best present a college football player in their position can receive — a scholarship.
That.
Is.
Awesome!
Well done, Coach Brian Kelly and the entire Irish program. That was special.