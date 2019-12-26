Eastern Michigan leads Pitt halfway through Quick Lane Bowl

At the half in Detroit, Eastern Michigan holds a 20-17 lead over Pitt.

Continuing a theme of the day, the game started absolutely horrible for Pitt. Eastern Michigan registered a 35-yard Chris Ryland field goal to open the game, and then Kenny Pickett could not hold on to the ball as he was being sacked, turning it over. Mike Glass III pushed the Panthers’ deficit to 10-0 with a 3-yard run at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter. Then, Alex Kessman failed to get Pitt on the board when he missed a 49-yard field goal.

However, things would get better in the second quarter. Kessman made a 44-yard field goal and then, after forcing a second straight EMU punt, Pickett found Maurice Ffrench for a 96-yard touchdown pass, the longest in school history, which tied the game at 10 at the 10:04 mark of the second quarter.

Eastern answered with a Glass pass that hit off the hands of a Pitt defender and into the arms of Quian Williams, who raced untouched for a 50-yard touchdown. Pitt answered with an 8-yard Vincent Davis run.

EMU nudged back ahead with a 45-yard Ryland field goal with 1:32 left in the first half, but could not double its lead to six when, after a Pitt three-and-out, Glass took a sack with no timeouts and 20 seconds left and EMU could not get the ball spiked in time before the clock expired.

Pitt will receive to open the second half.