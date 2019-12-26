Louisiana Tech shuts out Miami in pitiful Independence Bowl

In the macabre theater of awful bowl games, the 2019 Independence Bowl. It wasn’t fun-bad, like last year’s Cheez-It Bowl. It was just… bad.
The final score pretty much says it all: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0.
The Hurricanes played three quarterbacks. None were effective. Jarren Williams started the game and went 9-of-20 for 94 yards and an interception. Tate Martell got a series; he completed his only pass but largely tried to make plays with his legs. He finished with five carries for five yards. N’Kosi Perry came in in relief and had two chances to put the Hurricanes on the scoreboard.
First, after Gilbert Frierson intercepted Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith and gave the Hurricanes the ball at midfield with 12:28 to play, Perry led Miami to the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line, but they wound up punting from the 39. That 4th-and-14 would be their last chance.
Louisiana Tech drove 48 yards on their next possession, forcing Miami to take over at their own 20 with 5:24 to play, and Perry threw a game-ending interception at midfield with four minutes to play.
Smith put the game out of its misery with a clinching 8-yard touchdown run with 1:15 to play. He gave the Bulldogs the lead on a 20-yard strike to Israel Tucker at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, but outside of that throw he was 12-of-27 for 143 yards and an interception.
Still, Smith looked like Joe Burrow compared to Miami’s quarterbacks, who went 15-of-34 for 153 yards with two interceptions. As a team, Miami snapped the ball 62 times, gaining 227 yards and achieving 15 first downs. This was the last game for Dan Enos as Miami’s offensive coordinator, and both sides likely can’t wait to get out of this relationship. Miami’s first season under Manny Diaz ends at 6-7 with losses to two Conference USA schools and a second straight corpse-like performance in a bowl game.
The win allows Louisiana Tech to shake off a disappointing November by extending its bowl winning streak to six and pushing this season’s win total to double digits.
Halfway home in Shreveport, Louisiana Tech holds a 7-0 lead over Miami.
As the score indicates, Louisiana Tech has dominated a Miami offense that’s preparing to part ways with coordinator Dan Enos. Miami got the ball six times in the first half and punted all six. The Hurricanes crossed the 50 once, and that came on a possession that started at the Louisiana Tech 48-yard line and ended with a punt on 4th-and-20.
After starting quarterback Jarren Williams opened the game 5-of-12 for 49 yards, Manny Diaz inserted Tate Martell for his first real game action as a Hurricane — for one series. He rushed for six yards his first play, then hit KJ Osborn for a 7-yard conversion on 3rd-and-4, but indecision in the passing game led to sacks on two of the next three plays and Miami punted. Williams re-entered the game for Miami’s final drive, but that possession produced a three-and-out and a punt.
As a team, gained 102 yards on 32 plays.
Louisiana Tech’s score — the game’s only score — came at the end of a 13-play, 91-yard drive where J’Mar Smith hit Israel Tucker for a 20-yard touchdown at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter.
Outside of that drive, though, the Bulldogs weren’t much better. Smith was 4-of-14 for 64 yards outside the touchdown through. Louisiana Tech went three-and-out in its last three possessions, and the teams combined for six punts in the final eight minutes of the half.
Louisiana Tech will receive to open the second half. So, advantage Miami.
Pretty much all of us expect LSU to dominate Oklahoma, relatively speaking. The Tigers will kick off Saturday as 2-touchdown favorites, but their favorites largely because of Joe Burrow, J’Marr Chase and the offense. For a time, the Ferrari of an offense was dragging their busted-out station wagon of a defense.
That changed toward the end of the year, though, as LSU held Texas A&M and Georgia to 17 combined points (while scoring 87 of their own). LSU linebacker Patrick Queen sees that continuing, because he doesn’t think Oklahoma will be able to run the ball on them.
“The o-line’s not great, the (running) backs are not great, but they make it work. Jalen (Hurts) is a great quarterback, and they’ve got some great wide receivers,” Queen said. “I feel like if we can get the ball out of Jalen’s hands and try to make other people make plays, I feel like our defense can make plays in space. I feel like, with this game plan we’ve got, we can dominate them. I feel very confident in what we’ve got.”
Oklahoma enters Saturday 11th in the country at 251 rushing yards per game, and fourth at 6.08 per carry. Hurts leads the charge at 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he’s run the ball at least 19 times in five of OU’s last six games. Kennedy Brooks carried only 145 times this season, though he logged 25 and 22 carries against TCU and Oklahoma State.
If it’s up to Queen, that number will be up again, as it appears LSU will give Hurts as many “give” reads as possible in OU’s zone-read game.
Not surprisingly, a divorce between Miami and Dan Enos is imminent.
According to the Associated Press‘ Tim Reynolds, Miami and Dan Enos are expected to “part ways” following this afternoon’s bowl game. The tweet noted this will go down “[b]arrring a significant change in plans.”
The report surfaced two hours before Miami’s Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech kicked off.
The 51-year-old Enos is in his first season as Manny Diaz‘s offensive coordinator. Enos, who came to Miami from Alabama, also serves as quarterbacks coach.
This season, Miami is ninth in the ACC and 74th in the country in scoring offense at 27.8 points per game; last season, the Hurricanes averaged 28.8 ppg. Their 378.9 yards per game are 11th in the conference and 90th nationally.
Heading into the postseason, Diaz was considering making another change at quarterback in an attempt to jumpstart the offense.
The U is the well-traveled Enos’ fifth coaching stop this decade. From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Central Michigan. He left CMU of his own volition for the coordinator job at Arkansas. After three seasons there, Enos went to Michigan as an offensive assistant; he lasted less than a month in Ann Arbor before leaving for Tuscaloosa.
Mississippi State will make a change at quarterback for its bowl game because of injury, although there’s a twist as to how he sustained it.
According to a report from 247Sport.com, freshman Garrett Shrader will not play in the Music City Bowl against Louisville. The reason? He was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a teammate.
From the report:
The twist was that shortly before the press conference Shrader and a defensive teammate had been in a confrontation stemming from an in-practice contact drill. Their post-practice altercation escalated before other Bulldogs separated them.
The end result was a swollen eye for the quarterback which initially seemed of moderate concern. There was a short walk-through Saturday practice, with Shrader withheld from participation.
Follow-up examination after swelling subsided revealed some orbital bone damage. While further evaluations continue sources are now confident the bone will heal naturally, without surgical attention and perhaps by the end of January.
The player in the alleged altercation was not identified. Neither player will be suspended as a result, either.
MSU has not yet commented on the development.
Earlier this month, Joe Moorhead was emphatic that Shrader would get the bowl game start. Instead, the head coach will be forced to go back to Tommy Stevens. Again.
Stevens started eight games this season for the Bulldogs. Shrader started the other four, including the Egg Bowl win over rival Ole Miss, although he came off the bench in relief of Stevens multiple times.
Shrader actually leads the Bulldogs in passing yards with 1,170, while Stevens’ nine touchdown passes lead the team. Both quarterbacks have thrown five interceptions. Shrader’s 587 yards and six rushing touchdowns are second on the team as well.