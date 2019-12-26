Louisiana Tech halfway to shutting out Miami at Independence Bowl

Halfway home in Shreveport, Louisiana Tech holds a 7-0 lead over Miami.

As the score indicates, Louisiana Tech has dominated a Miami offense that’s preparing to part ways with coordinator Dan Enos. Miami got the ball six times in the first half and punted all six. The Hurricanes crossed the 50 once, and that came on a possession that started at the Louisiana Tech 48-yard line and ended with a punt on 4th-and-20.

After starting quarterback Jarren Williams opened the game 5-of-12 for 49 yards, Manny Diaz inserted Tate Martell for his first real game action as a Hurricane — for one series. He rushed for six yards his first play, then hit KJ Osborn for a 7-yard conversion on 3rd-and-4, but indecision in the passing game led to sacks on two of the next three plays and Miami punted. Williams re-entered the game for Miami’s final drive, but that possession produced a three-and-out and a punt.

As a team, gained 102 yards on 32 plays.

Louisiana Tech’s score — the game’s only score — came at the end of a 13-play, 91-yard drive where J’Mar Smith hit Israel Tucker for a 20-yard touchdown at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter.

Outside of that drive, though, the Bulldogs weren’t much better. Smith was 4-of-14 for 64 yards outside the touchdown through. Louisiana Tech went three-and-out in its last three possessions, and the teams combined for six punts in the final eight minutes of the half.

Louisiana Tech will receive to open the second half. So, advantage Miami.