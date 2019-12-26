LSU LB Patrick Queen: We are going to dominate Oklahoma’s offense

Pretty much all of us expect LSU to dominate Oklahoma, relatively speaking. The Tigers will kick off Saturday as 2-touchdown favorites, but their favorites largely because of Joe Burrow, J’Marr Chase and the offense. For a time, the Ferrari of an offense was dragging their busted-out station wagon of a defense.

That changed toward the end of the year, though, as LSU held Texas A&M and Georgia to 17 combined points (while scoring 87 of their own). LSU linebacker Patrick Queen sees that continuing, because he doesn’t think Oklahoma will be able to run the ball on them.

“The o-line’s not great, the (running) backs are not great, but they make it work. Jalen (Hurts) is a great quarterback, and they’ve got some great wide receivers,” Queen said. “I feel like if we can get the ball out of Jalen’s hands and try to make other people make plays, I feel like our defense can make plays in space. I feel like, with this game plan we’ve got, we can dominate them. I feel very confident in what we’ve got.”

Oklahoma enters Saturday 11th in the country at 251 rushing yards per game, and fourth at 6.08 per carry. Hurts leads the charge at 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he’s run the ball at least 19 times in five of OU’s last six games. Kennedy Brooks carried only 145 times this season, though he logged 25 and 22 carries against TCU and Oklahoma State.

If it’s up to Queen, that number will be up again, as it appears LSU will give Hurts as many “give” reads as possible in OU’s zone-read game.