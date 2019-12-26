LSU LB Patrick Queen: We are going to dominate Oklahoma’s offense

Pretty much all of us expect LSU to dominate Oklahoma, relatively speaking. The Tigers will kick off Saturday as 2-touchdown favorites, but their favorites largely because of Joe Burrow, J’Marr Chase and the offense. For a time, the Ferrari of an offense was dragging their busted-out station wagon of a defense.
That changed toward the end of the year, though, as LSU held Texas A&M and Georgia to 17 combined points (while scoring 87 of their own). LSU linebacker Patrick Queen sees that continuing, because he doesn’t think Oklahoma will be able to run the ball on them.
“The o-line’s not great, the (running) backs are not great, but they make it work. Jalen (Hurts) is a great quarterback, and they’ve got some great wide receivers,” Queen said. “I feel like if we can get the ball out of Jalen’s hands and try to make other people make plays, I feel like our defense can make plays in space. I feel like, with this game plan we’ve got, we can dominate them. I feel very confident in what we’ve got.”
Oklahoma enters Saturday 11th in the country at 251 rushing yards per game, and fourth at 6.08 per carry. Hurts leads the charge at 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he’s run the ball at least 19 times in five of OU’s last six games. Kennedy Brooks carried only 145 times this season, though he logged 25 and 22 carries against TCU and Oklahoma State.
If it’s up to Queen, that number will be up again, as it appears LSU will give Hurts as many “give” reads as possible in OU’s zone-read game.
Halfway home in Shreveport, Louisiana Tech holds a 7-0 lead over Miami.
As the score indicates, Louisiana Tech has dominated a Miami offense that’s preparing to part ways with coordinator Dan Enos. Miami got the ball six times in the first half and punted all six. The Hurricanes crossed the 50 once, and that came on a possession that started at the Louisiana Tech 48-yard line and ended with a punt on 4th-and-20.
After starting quarterback Jarren Williams opened the game 5-of-12 for 49 yards, Manny Diaz inserted Tate Martell for his first real game action as a Hurricane — for one series. He rushed for six yards his first play, then hit KJ Osborn for a 7-yard conversion on 3rd-and-4, but indecision in the passing game led to sacks on two of the next three plays and Miami punted. Williams re-entered the game for Miami’s final drive, but that possession produced a three-and-out and a punt.
As a team, gained 102 yards on 32 plays.
Louisiana Tech’s score — the game’s only score — came at the end of a 13-play, 91-yard drive where J’Mar Smith hit Israel Tucker for a 20-yard touchdown at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter.
Outside of that drive, though, the Bulldogs weren’t much better. Smith was 4-of-14 for 64 yards outside the touchdown through. Louisiana Tech went three-and-out in its last three possessions, and the teams combined for six punts in the final eight minutes of the half.
Louisiana Tech will receive to open the second half. So, advantage Miami.
Not surprisingly, a divorce between Miami and Dan Enos is imminent.
According to the Associated Press‘ Tim Reynolds, Miami and Dan Enos are expected to “part ways” following this afternoon’s bowl game. The tweet noted this will go down “[b]arrring a significant change in plans.”
The report surfaced two hours before Miami’s Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech kicked off.
The 51-year-old Enos is in his first season as Manny Diaz‘s offensive coordinator. Enos, who came to Miami from Alabama, also serves as quarterbacks coach.
This season, Miami is ninth in the ACC and 74th in the country in scoring offense at 27.8 points per game; last season, the Hurricanes averaged 28.8 ppg. Their 378.9 yards per game are 11th in the conference and 90th nationally.
Heading into the postseason, Diaz was considering making another change at quarterback in an attempt to jumpstart the offense.
The U is the well-traveled Enos’ fifth coaching stop this decade. From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Central Michigan. He left CMU of his own volition for the coordinator job at Arkansas. After three seasons there, Enos went to Michigan as an offensive assistant; he lasted less than a month in Ann Arbor before leaving for Tuscaloosa.
Mississippi State will make a change at quarterback for its bowl game because of injury, although there’s a twist as to how he sustained it.
According to a report from 247Sport.com, freshman Garrett Shrader will not play in the Music City Bowl against Louisville. The reason? He was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a teammate.
From the report:
The twist was that shortly before the press conference Shrader and a defensive teammate had been in a confrontation stemming from an in-practice contact drill. Their post-practice altercation escalated before other Bulldogs separated them.
The end result was a swollen eye for the quarterback which initially seemed of moderate concern. There was a short walk-through Saturday practice, with Shrader withheld from participation.
Follow-up examination after swelling subsided revealed some orbital bone damage. While further evaluations continue sources are now confident the bone will heal naturally, without surgical attention and perhaps by the end of January.
The player in the alleged altercation was not identified. Neither player will be suspended as a result, either.
MSU has not yet commented on the development.
Earlier this month, Joe Moorhead was emphatic that Shrader would get the bowl game start. Instead, the head coach will be forced to go back to Tommy Stevens. Again.
Stevens started eight games this season for the Bulldogs. Shrader started the other four, including the Egg Bowl win over rival Ole Miss, although he came off the bench in relief of Stevens multiple times.
Shrader actually leads the Bulldogs in passing yards with 1,170, while Stevens’ nine touchdown passes lead the team. Both quarterbacks have thrown five interceptions. Shrader’s 587 yards and six rushing touchdowns are second on the team as well.
Washington has officially lost its starter under center, Jacob Eason, to a draft.
Early Thursday afternoon, UW confirmed that Eason has decided to forego his remaining eligibility and make himself available for the 2020 NFL Draft. Eason spent the past two seasons with the Huskies, sitting out 2018 because of NCAA transfer rules.
A native of the state, Eason played his high school football at Lake Stevens, about a 40-mile drive from Seattle.
“I want to thank everyone at the UW – my teammates, the coaching staff and the fans – for making these last two years so memorable,” Eason said in a statement. “I’m very happy that I was able to come home and play for the Dawgs, and will always be grateful.”
Eason was a five-star member of Georgia’s 2016 recruiting class, rated as the No. 2 pro-style quarterback in the country; the No. 1 player at any position in the state of Washington; and the No. 5 player overall on 247Sports.com‘s composite board. As a true freshman, Eason started the final 12 games of the 2016 season after playing well in the opener in place of Greyson Lambert.
A knee injury in the 2017 opener opened the door for Jake Fromm‘s ascension and, ultimately, Eason’s exit.
This past season, Eason started every game for the Huskies. He completed just over 64 percent of his passes for 3,132 yards and 23 touchdowns. In his last game, a win over Boise State in the Las Vegas Bowl, he threw for 210 yards and a touchdown.
“We wish Jacob nothing but the best,” said new head coach Jimmy Lake. “He was a terrific teammate who worked very hard in his two years as a Husky. I’m looking forward to watching him succeed at the next level.”