Knee issue will sideline Memphis TE Joey Magnifico for bowl

If you had Memphis and Joey Magnifico as the bowl team with the superhero name who will be unavailable, collect your winnings.
This coming Saturday, Memphis will face Penn State in the Cotton Bowl. Wednesday, Magnifico confirmed on his personal Twitter account that he will not be available to play in that game.
According to the tight end, he “had a very minor setback due to an infection in my knee that needed to be cleaned out and unfortunately will keep me out for Saturday.”
“I hate that I won’t be able to take the field one last time with my brothers,” Magnifico wrote. ” But I know they will take care of business!”
Magnifico has caught either 20 or 21 passes each of the past three seasons. Literally.
After redshirting as a true freshman in 2015, Magnifico totaled 85 yards and two touchdowns on nine receptions in 2016. In the past three seasons, the Tennessee native caught 21 passes in 2017. And 21 passes in 2018. And 20 passes in 2019.
All told, Magnifico totaled 1,063 yards and 12 touchdowns on his 71 career receptions for the Tigers.
When it came to filling a hole on its coaching staff, Penn State didn’t have to look outside of the Big Ten to find Kirk Ciarrocca.
Thursday morning, Penn State announced that it has hired Ciarrocca as James Franklin‘s new offensive coordinator. Ciarrocca will also coach the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks.
The Pennsylvania native replaces Ricky Rahne, who left earlier this month for the head job at Old Dominion.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring in someone of Kirk’s caliber to our Penn State football family,” Franklin said. “He is a veteran coordinator who also has deep Pennsylvania roots and ties. His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye. What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players. We are thrilled to welcome Kirk and his family home to Pennsylvania and to Happy Valley!”
Ciarocca spent the past three seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota. Prior to that, he was P.J. Fleck‘s coordinator at Western Michigan for four years (2013-16).
“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said. “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley.”
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 26 bowl menu, one that features a pair of ACC schools as well as one each from Conference USA and the MAC.
WHO: Louisiana Tech (9-3) vs. Miami (6-6)
WHAT: The 44th Walk-On’s Independence Bowl
WHERE: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
WHEN: 4 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: If Miami wasn’t the most disappointing team in college football (again), it wouldn’t take long to call the roll. In Manny Diaz‘s first season as head coach, the Hurricanes went 6-6 in the regular season, the program’s worst since 2014. A loss would equal that season’s mark, which was Al Golden‘s second-to-last with the program. … If The U is to break its two-game bowl losing streak — and reverse a trend that has them 1-8 in their last nine bowl games — they’ll have to do so against a school that treats the postseason as its own personal playground. Heading into Shreveport, Louisiana Tech has won five-straight bowl games and six of their last seven. … Another win would also give the Bulldogs their 10th on the season, marking the first time in program history they hit double digits. … Miami lost its last two games of the regular season, one to a Florida International team that had never beaten them before and the other to a Duke team that came into the game with just four wins. … That same FIU team that beat Miami 30-24in November? Louisiana Tech beat them 43-31 in September. … Miami scored more than 27 points in just one of its five wins against FBS teams. Louisiana Tech scored at least 41 points in seven of their eight FBS wins. … Independence Bowl fun fact: The ACC has won its last four appearances in this game. The conference’s last loss in this game? South Carolina’s 24-21 win in 2014 over, you guessed it, Miami. … Oh, and Miami still doesn’t have a clue as to who will be its quarterback.
THE LINE: Louisiana Tech, +6
THE PREDICTION: Louisiana Tech 41, Miami 27
__________
WHO: Pitt (7-5) vs. Eastern Michigan (6-6)
WHAT: The 6th Quick Lane Bowl
WHERE: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: If for nothing else, watch this game for one of the most reliable set of hands — and statistical anomalies — you’ve probably never heard of in Maurice Ffrench (pictured). The Pitt wide receiver is first in the ACC and third nationally in receptions per game at 8.4. Despite that, the senior has yet to crack 700 yards receiving (685). Additionally, he has just three touchdown receptions on his 84 catches. … Eastern Michigan is playing in back-to-back bowl games for the first time in its history, and is looking for its first postseason win since 1987. The MAC school is just 1-2 all-time in bowl games. … Pitt will be seeking its first bowl win since 2013, which would snap a four-game losing streak. … EMU and Pitt have played twice previously, with the Panthers winning both games (1995, 2007). … Both teams have stumbled a bit heading into this game. The Panthers have lost three of their last five, including the last two. The Eagles have lost three of their last five as well. … Quick Lane Bowl fun fact: A Power Five team has won each of the first five games played. Granted, three of those games were P5 vs. P5 matchups, but still. Three of the five have also been decided by 19 or more points as well.
THE LINE: Eastern Michigan, +10½
THE PREDICTION: Pitt 20, Eastern Michigan 10
After a first stop at USF, Malik Dixon is now leaving his second FBS stop at Rutgers.
According to Rivals.com, Dixon has opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. The safety had been granted a sixth season of eligibility, so his intent is to use it somewhere other than Piscataway.
As we have previously noted, a player who has entered the portal can pull his name at any time. Normally, though, it’s the first step in a transfer.
Dixon began his collegiate playing career at USF. After two years with the Bulls, Dixon moved on to the junior-college level for a season before transferring to RU as part of its Class of 2018.
One of several Scarlet Knight football players caught up in a credit card fraud scheme, Dixon didn’t play at all last season.
Reinstated for 2019, Dixon started five of the 12 games in which he played this past season. In that action, Dixon was credited with 31 tackles, three pass breakups and one forced fumble.
The San Diego State Aztecs woke up Christmas morning and found a personnel present from Nolan Givan under its tree — himself.
Earlier this season, Givan opted to enter his name into the NCAA transfer database. Tuesday, the tight end announced that he has committed to continuing his collegiate playing career at SDSU.
“I’m very grateful that the coaching staff is giving me the chance to join their family,” Givan wrote. “I’m ready to get to work!”
As a graduate transfer, Givan will be eligible to play immediately in 2020. The upcoming season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
A three-star 2016 signee at Ball State, Givan took a redshirt his true freshman season. The next two seasons, he started 15 of 24 games in which he played. The 6-3, 256-pound Michigan native caught 39 passes for 160 yards and six touchdowns in that stretch. Those numbers led all Cardinals tight ends.
Injuries had limited Givan to six games this season. In that limited action, he caught 12 passes for 92 yards. Those numbers, again, led all BSU tight ends.
SDSU just wrapped up its 2019 campaign by thumping Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl. It was the program’s fourth 10-win season the past five years.