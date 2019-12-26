Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Not surprisingly, a divorce between Miami and Dan Enos is imminent.

According to the Associated Press‘ Tim Reynolds, Miami and Dan Enos are expected to “part ways” following this afternoon’s bowl game. The tweet noted this will go down “[b]arrring a significant change in plans.”

The report surfaced two hours before Miami’s Independence Bowl matchup with Louisiana Tech kicked off.

The 51-year-old Enos is in his first season as Manny Diaz‘s offensive coordinator. Enos, who came to Miami from Alabama, also serves as quarterbacks coach.

This season, Miami is ninth in the ACC and 74th in the country in scoring offense at 27.8 points per game; last season, the Hurricanes averaged 28.8 ppg. Their 378.9 yards per game are 11th in the conference and 90th nationally.

Heading into the postseason, Diaz was considering making another change at quarterback in an attempt to jumpstart the offense.

The U is the well-traveled Enos’ fifth coaching stop this decade. From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Central Michigan. He left CMU of his own volition for the coordinator job at Arkansas. After three seasons there, Enos went to Michigan as an offensive assistant; he lasted less than a month in Ann Arbor before leaving for Tuscaloosa.