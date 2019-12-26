Michigan DE Kwity Paye tweets he’ll return to Wolverines in 2020

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Michigan may lose a few players early to the NFL, but Kwity Paye won’t be one of them.

On Twitter Thursday night, Paye announced that he “will return for my senior season in 2020.” Paye, who has yet to use his redshirt season, has one year of eligibility remaining.

“I want to continue to be a contributor for this team,” Paye wrote. “[I] want to grow my game and help my teammates grow theirs while learning all I can from our coaching staff.

“I want to finish my degree next fall, earn a third Academic All-Big Ten award and continue to experience college life.”

Paye has played in 33 games during his time in Ann Arbor, starting 15 of those contests. Of those starts, 11 came in 2019.

This season, Paye leads the Wolverines in tackles for loss with 12½. His 6½ sacks are second on the team. Both of those numbers are career-highs for the Rhode Island product.

Prior to 2019, Paye had totaled seven tackles for loss and three sacks his first two seasons.

Paye will next take the field in the Citrus Bowl vs. Alabama. That game will be played New Year’s Day afternoon. The Wolverines will enter the matchup as a touchdown underdog to the Crimson Tide.