Michigan DE Kwity Paye tweets he’ll return to Wolverines in 2020

Michigan may lose a few players early to the NFL, but Kwity Paye won’t be one of them.
On Twitter Thursday night, Paye announced that he “will return for my senior season in 2020.” Paye, who has yet to use his redshirt season, has one year of eligibility remaining.
“I want to continue to be a contributor for this team,” Paye wrote. “[I] want to grow my game and help my teammates grow theirs while learning all I can from our coaching staff.
“I want to finish my degree next fall, earn a third Academic All-Big Ten award and continue to experience college life.”
Paye has played in 33 games during his time in Ann Arbor, starting 15 of those contests. Of those starts, 11 came in 2019.
This season, Paye leads the Wolverines in tackles for loss with 12½. His 6½ sacks are second on the team. Both of those numbers are career-highs for the Rhode Island product.
Prior to 2019, Paye had totaled seven tackles for loss and three sacks his first two seasons.
Paye will next take the field in the Citrus Bowl vs. Alabama. That game will be played New Year’s Day afternoon. The Wolverines will enter the matchup as a touchdown underdog to the Crimson Tide.
At the half in Detroit, Eastern Michigan holds a 20-17 lead over Pitt.
Continuing a theme of the day, the game started absolutely horrible for Pitt. Eastern Michigan registered a 35-yard Chris Ryland field goal to open the game, and then Kenny Pickett could not hold on to the ball as he was being sacked, turning it over. Mike Glass III pushed the Panthers’ deficit to 10-0 with a 3-yard run at the 6:46 mark of the first quarter. Then, Alex Kessman failed to get Pitt on the board when he missed a 49-yard field goal.
However, things would get better in the second quarter. Kessman made a 44-yard field goal and then, after forcing a second straight EMU punt, Pickett found Maurice Ffrench for a 96-yard touchdown pass, the longest in school history, which tied the game at 10 at the 10:04 mark of the second quarter.
Eastern answered with a Glass pass that hit off the hands of a Pitt defender and into the arms of Quian Williams, who raced untouched for a 50-yard touchdown. Pitt answered with an 8-yard Vincent Davis run.
EMU nudged back ahead with a 45-yard Ryland field goal with 1:32 left in the first half, but could not double its lead to six when, after a Pitt three-and-out, Glass took a sack with no timeouts and 20 seconds left and EMU could not get the ball spiked in time before the clock expired.
Pitt will receive to open the second half.
In the macabre theater of awful bowl games, the 2019 Independence Bowl. It wasn’t fun-bad, like last year’s Cheez-It Bowl. It was just… bad.
The final score pretty much says it all: Louisiana Tech 14, Miami 0.
The Hurricanes played three quarterbacks. None were effective. Jarren Williams started the game and went 9-of-20 for 94 yards and an interception. Tate Martell got a series; he completed his only pass but largely tried to make plays with his legs. He finished with five carries for five yards. N’Kosi Perry came in in relief and had two chances to put the Hurricanes on the scoreboard.
First, after Gilbert Frierson intercepted Louisiana Tech’s J’Mar Smith and gave the Hurricanes the ball at midfield with 12:28 to play, Perry led Miami to the Bulldogs’ 35-yard line, but they wound up punting from the 39. That 4th-and-14 would be their last chance.
Louisiana Tech drove 48 yards on their next possession, forcing Miami to take over at their own 20 with 5:24 to play, and Perry threw a game-ending interception at midfield with four minutes to play.
Smith put the game out of its misery with a clinching 8-yard touchdown run with 1:15 to play. He gave the Bulldogs the lead on a 20-yard strike to Israel Tucker at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter, but outside of that throw he was 12-of-27 for 143 yards and an interception.
Still, Smith looked like Joe Burrow compared to Miami’s quarterbacks, who went 15-of-34 for 153 yards with two interceptions. As a team, Miami snapped the ball 62 times, gaining 227 yards and achieving 15 first downs. This was the last game for Dan Enos as Miami’s offensive coordinator, and both sides likely can’t wait to get out of this relationship. Miami’s first season under Manny Diaz ends at 6-7 with losses to two Conference USA schools and a second straight corpse-like performance in a bowl game.
The win allows Louisiana Tech to shake off a disappointing November by extending its bowl winning streak to six and pushing this season’s win total to double digits.
Halfway home in Shreveport, Louisiana Tech holds a 7-0 lead over Miami.
As the score indicates, Louisiana Tech has dominated a Miami offense that’s preparing to part ways with coordinator Dan Enos. Miami got the ball six times in the first half and punted all six. The Hurricanes crossed the 50 once, and that came on a possession that started at the Louisiana Tech 48-yard line and ended with a punt on 4th-and-20.
After starting quarterback Jarren Williams opened the game 5-of-12 for 49 yards, Manny Diaz inserted Tate Martell for his first real game action as a Hurricane — for one series. He rushed for six yards his first play, then hit KJ Osborn for a 7-yard conversion on 3rd-and-4, but indecision in the passing game led to sacks on two of the next three plays and Miami punted. Williams re-entered the game for Miami’s final drive, but that possession produced a three-and-out and a punt.
As a team, gained 102 yards on 32 plays.
Louisiana Tech’s score — the game’s only score — came at the end of a 13-play, 91-yard drive where J’Mar Smith hit Israel Tucker for a 20-yard touchdown at the 9:34 mark of the second quarter.
Outside of that drive, though, the Bulldogs weren’t much better. Smith was 4-of-14 for 64 yards outside the touchdown through. Louisiana Tech went three-and-out in its last three possessions, and the teams combined for six punts in the final eight minutes of the half.
Louisiana Tech will receive to open the second half. So, advantage Miami.
Pretty much all of us expect LSU to dominate Oklahoma, relatively speaking. The Tigers will kick off Saturday as 2-touchdown favorites, but their favorites largely because of Joe Burrow, J’Marr Chase and the offense. For a time, the Ferrari of an offense was dragging their busted-out station wagon of a defense.
That changed toward the end of the year, though, as LSU held Texas A&M and Georgia to 17 combined points (while scoring 87 of their own). LSU linebacker Patrick Queen sees that continuing, because he doesn’t think Oklahoma will be able to run the ball on them.
“The o-line’s not great, the (running) backs are not great, but they make it work. Jalen (Hurts) is a great quarterback, and they’ve got some great wide receivers,” Queen said. “I feel like if we can get the ball out of Jalen’s hands and try to make other people make plays, I feel like our defense can make plays in space. I feel like, with this game plan we’ve got, we can dominate them. I feel very confident in what we’ve got.”
Oklahoma enters Saturday 11th in the country at 251 rushing yards per game, and fourth at 6.08 per carry. Hurts leads the charge at 1,255 yards and 18 touchdowns, and he’s run the ball at least 19 times in five of OU’s last six games. Kennedy Brooks carried only 145 times this season, though he logged 25 and 22 carries against TCU and Oklahoma State.
If it’s up to Queen, that number will be up again, as it appears LSU will give Hurts as many “give” reads as possible in OU’s zone-read game.