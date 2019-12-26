Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Mississippi State will make a change at quarterback for its bowl game because of injury, although there’s a twist as to how he sustained it.

According to a report from 247Sport.com, freshman Garrett Shrader will not play in the Music City Bowl against Louisville. The reason? He was injured in a post-practice scuffle with a teammate.

From the report:

The twist was that shortly before the press conference Shrader and a defensive teammate had been in a confrontation stemming from an in-practice contact drill. Their post-practice altercation escalated before other Bulldogs separated them. The end result was a swollen eye for the quarterback which initially seemed of moderate concern. There was a short walk-through Saturday practice, with Shrader withheld from participation. Follow-up examination after swelling subsided revealed some orbital bone damage. While further evaluations continue sources are now confident the bone will heal naturally, without surgical attention and perhaps by the end of January.

The player in the alleged altercation was not identified. Neither player will be suspended as a result, either.

MSU has not yet commented on the development.

Earlier this month, Joe Moorhead was emphatic that Shrader would get the bowl game start. Instead, the head coach will be forced to go back to Tommy Stevens. Again.

Stevens started eight games this season for the Bulldogs. Shrader started the other four, including the Egg Bowl win over rival Ole Miss, although he came off the bench in relief of Stevens multiple times.

Shrader actually leads the Bulldogs in passing yards with 1,170, while Stevens’ nine touchdown passes lead the team. Both quarterbacks have thrown five interceptions. Shrader’s 587 yards and six rushing touchdowns are second on the team as well.