Penn State swipes OC Kirk Ciarrocca from Minnesota

When it came to filling a hole on its coaching staff, Penn State didn’t have to look outside of the Big Ten to find Kirk Ciarrocca.
Thursday morning, Penn State announced that it has hired Ciarrocca as James Franklin‘s new offensive coordinator. Ciarrocca will also coach the Nittany Lions’ quarterbacks.
The Pennsylvania native replaces Ricky Rahne, who left earlier this month for the head job at Old Dominion.
“We couldn’t be more excited to bring in someone of Kirk’s caliber to our Penn State football family,” Franklin said. “He is a veteran coordinator who also has deep Pennsylvania roots and ties. His most recent successes as an offensive coordinator caught our eye. What impressed me most about Kirk in the hiring process was his humility and his willingness to make this an easy transition for our players. We are thrilled to welcome Kirk and his family home to Pennsylvania and to Happy Valley!”
Ciarocca spent the past three seasons as the coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Minnesota. Prior to that, he was P.J. Fleck‘s coordinator at Western Michigan for four years (2013-16).
“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to work at a program as rich in tradition as Penn State University,” Ciarrocca said. “It is an honor and a privilege to join Coach Franklin’s staff and to work alongside such a successful head football coach. Having grown up a Penn State fan, I am humbled by the opportunity to serve as your offensive coordinator. My family and I are overjoyed to be coming home to Happy Valley.”