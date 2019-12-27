Air Force leads Washington State at halftime of Cheez-It Bowl

It was always going to be difficult to come close to matching the, uh, magnificence of last year’s Cheez-It Bowl but the 2019 edition is doing its best in the biggest contrast of styles college football has to offer.
Air Force’s option offense soaked up clock and churned up the yards to take a 17-14 lead over Washington State at halftime of a game that was every bit as fun as expected coming in.
The Falcons set the tone early, making a goal line stand on 4th down defensively and then turning right around and putting together what might have been the drive of the year. In something fit for a museum, the offense went 20 plays, 98 yards and took 12:23 off the clock before D.J. Hammond III eventually plunged in for the touchdown. The triggerman completed two of his six passes for 12 yards and a pick but was naturally more effective on the ground in rushing for 27 yards and making a number of nifty pitches. Kadin Remsberg was the leading rusher with 91 yards on 12 carries as the flexbone was stopped just once in the first half in the closing seconds.
Wazzu hung around though as Mike Leach’s Air Raid attack predictably moved the ball quickly even if their defense was on the field over 21 minutes. QB Anthony Gordon was already up to 194 yards and two touchdown throws while all-purpose threat Max Borghi being limited to a single yard on two touches might have been the upset of the game so far.
Expect plenty of fireworks either way from Chase Field down the stretch as two polar opposite philosophies battle it out in the Valley of the Sun to all of our enjoyment.
Ihmir Smith-Marsette, meet the wider college football world. World, meet Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
The Iowa wide receiver almost single-handedly beat No. 22 USC on Friday night, as his No. 16 Hawkeyes did pretty much what they wanted in all three phases of the game to lock up a convincing 49-24 win in the Holiday Bowl.
Smith-Marsette had his hand in just about everything, attempting a pass, returning a kickoff return for a 98 yard touchdown, rushing for a score and hauling in two catches for 46 yards and another touchdown. It was as an impressive performance as you’ll find so far this bowl season and just more of the same for the budding star plenty capable of reminding folks about a thing called B1G speed.
Not to be overshadowed, signal-caller Nate Stanley was fantastic as well in closing out his career with 213 yards and two touchdowns. Perhaps more memorable for Iowa fans however were his big QB sneaks in the second half (including three straight in the red zone for a total of 10 yards) that later setup Tyler Goodson’s short plunge across the goal line. All those numbers would have been even more impressive had the team not had several short fields or had the game in hand well before the fourth quarter.
As good as things went for the Midwest visitors though, things went equally bad for the nominal home team from Southern California. Clay Helton ensured he’ll have the hottest seat of anybody once again in 2020 with a complete nosedive of a performance after what was initially a solid first quarter.
QB Kedon Slovis threw for 260 yards and a pair of touchdowns but was knocked out with a shoulder/elbow injury in the second half while backup Matt Fink was far from the player who led the upset of Utah in relief, contributing a key fumble tossing a pick-six late. The Trojans defense failed to stop much of anything either with their undisciplined play either way as they forced just four punts and looked out place throughout.
If there was any silver lining at all for the cardinal and gold, at least they were able to take part in Iowa’s great tradition of waving at children from local hospitals (in both San Diego and Iowa City via video) prior to the start of the second quarter. Other than that though, USC fans that were hoping for a coaching change earlier this month were only reinforced in their belief about the state of the program not being what it historically has been up in Los Angeles.
The flip side was that the outing was a perfect way for Iowa to close out a 2019 campaign with 10 wins and celebrate their late, legendary head coach Hayden Fry with a performance befitting of his status in the game’s lore.
As far as mea culpas go, this was textbook for Eastern Michigan quarterback Mike Glass III. And, honestly, expected.
Very late in EMU’s Quick Lane Bowl loss to Pitt Thursday night, Glass went, for lack of a better phrase, batspit crazy. With 10 seconds or so left in the game, he slapped one Panther defender upside his helmet with an open hand. Then, he went to punch another Panther defensive player. Instead of his intended target, he caught a game official with a glancing blow to the jaw.
The official went down and Glass was, obviously, ejected.
In a tweet posted very early Friday morning, Glass wrote, “I let God and my family down!” Friday night, Glass issued a formal apology through EMU’s sports information department.
In the apology, Glass stated he “sought out and had a private conversation with the official to express my regret.
A senior, Glass threw for 3,155 yards and 23 touchdowns this past season. He broke Charlie Batch‘s single-season school record in the latter category, while also topping the former EMU great’s mark for total offense.
Because his eligibility has expired, Glass will face no sanctions from either EMU or the MAC as a result of the incident.
After falling behind in the Texas Bowl, Texas A&M (8-5) scored 24 striaght points to knock off Oklahoma State (8-5), 24-21. Oklahoma State had a 14-0 lead in the first quarter, but then the Aggies defense took control.
A&M quarterback Kellen Mond was accurate throwing the football but limited in production (13 of 19 for 95 yards, 1 TD) but he made some big plays on the ground. Mond had 117 rushing yards, including a long 67-yard run to give the Aggies their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard made some school history while rushing for 149 yards in the game. Hubbard became the second player in Oklahoma State history to rush for at least 2,000 yards in a season. He joins the legendary Barry Sanders in the exclusive 2,000-yard mark in school history. Hubbard also made some Big 12 history by becoming the first player to rush for at least 100 yards in a single game 12 different times during a season.
Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher is now 2-0 in bowl games since leaving Florida State for College Station, but the bigger goals are still yet to be achieved by the big money head coach. After going 9-4 in his first season with the Aggies last year with a victory in the Gator Bowl, Texas A&M won one fewer game this season. Texas A&M is clearly a long way from being on the same level as LSU or Alabama, but at least the Aggies will go into another offseason on a winning note with hopes of taking some more steps forward next fall. Texas A&M was a young team overall, so the growth this team makes in the spring could go a long way.
Texas A&M will kick off the 2020 season at home against Abilene Christian on Sept. 5, 2020. Oklahoma State will begin the 2020 season, the 16th under head coach Mike Gundy, with a Thursday night home game against Oregon State on Sept. 3, 2020.
