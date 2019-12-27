Arkansas TE Grayson Gunter enters transfer portal

When it comes to Arkansas, Grayson Gunter has taken the first step in leaving by stepping into Ye Olde Portal.
Thursday, it was confirmed that Gunter has officially placed his name into the NCAA transfer database. The redshirt junior tight end could always remove his name and remain with the Razorbacks, although that would be a rare development.
The move comes less than three weeks after Sam Pittman replaced Chad Morris as head coach.
As Gunter will head to his next school as a graduate transfer, he can play immediately in 2020. Next season will serve as his final year of eligibility.
Gunter was a three-star 2016 signee, rated as the No. 56 tight end in the country and the No. 31 player at any position in the state of Mississippi. He played in all 13 games as a true freshman before taking a redshirt in 2017. The past two seasons, Gunter played in 23 games. He started eight of those contests — six this season, two in 2018.
Gunter will apparently finish the Razorbacks portion of his playing career with 135 yards and two touchdowns on 11 receptions. His best season was his most recent as he caught six passes for 55 yards and a score in 2019.
As for a possible landing spot? Gunter was effusive in his praise for his position coach, Barry Lunney Jr., who moved on to UTSA earlier this month.
Can’t even begin to express how much Coach Lunney means to me and my family. Was the first college coach to recruit me and gave me a chance when not many others did. UTSA is getting a great one. https://t.co/lohqy1hQYy
