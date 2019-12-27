Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

And, yes, when LSU head coach Ed Orgeron doesn’t win an award associated with coaching, it serves as breaking news.

Already this awards circuit, Orgeron has been named as the SEC (HERE), Home Depot (HERE), Associated Press, Eddie Robinson (HERE) and Walter Camp Coach of the Year (HERE). Friday, however, Utah’s Kyle Whittingham was named as the Bobby Dodd Trophy Coach of the Year.

According to the trophy’s Twitter bio, the Dodd is “[a]warded each year to the coach that best embodies the three pillars of success: scholarship, leadership and integrity.”

In his 15th season at Utah, Whittingham has the Utes sitting at 11-2 on the season heading into the Alama Bowl. Utah claimed the Pac-12 South in 2019 for the second-straight year and third in five seasons.

Whittingham is the first Utah head coach to win the Dodd, which was first presented in 1976. Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly was last year’s winner.