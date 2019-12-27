Brian Lewerke leads Michigan State to Pinstripe Bowl victory over Wake Forest

Brian Lewerke passed for 320 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 46 yards and another touchdown to help Michigan State (7-6) to a 27-21 victory in the Pinstripe Bowl against Wake Forest (8-5).
Wake Forest got a worthy effort from their quarterback, Jamie Newman, with three touchdown passes and a team-high 93 rushing yards, but the Michigan State defense managed to flex the muscle they needed in the fourth quarter to slam the door shut. After a back-and-forth first half, Michigan State outscored Wake Forest 7-0 in the second half. Lewerke’s 10-yard pass to Cody White in the third quarter gave Michigan State the 27-21 lead, and it proved to be the eventual game-winner.
The Spartans blew three opportunities to create a two-score game in the second half though with a pair of turnovers deep in Wake Forest territory and a missed field goal from just 28 yards out. But given how the season has gone, why should anything have been any easier than it had to be?
The win by Michigan State clinched a winning season for the 11th time in 13 seasons under head coach Mark Dantonio. Dantonio is now 7-5 all-time in bowl games, including a record of 6-5 with the Spartans (1-0 at Cincinnati). Regardless, Dantonio and his future will continue to be a bit of a storyline for the Spartans heading into the 2020 season considering some of the off-the-field storylines floating around East Lansing paired with back-to-back subpar seasons with identical 7-6 seasons while lagging behind the top competition in the Big Ten East Division.
The Big Ten has now won five of the six Pinstripe Bowls it has been associated with, including a fourth straight win with Michigan State’s victory. All games have been played against the ACC, which is also tied to the Pinstripe Bowl. Rutgers has also won a Pinstripe Bowl in 2011, but that was as a member of the American Athletic Conference (Rutgers is 1-1 in the Pinstripe owl as a member of the AAC).
Wake Forest kicks off the 2020 season on the road at Old Dominion on Sept. 5, 2020. The Demon Deacons open their home schedule the following Friday night (Sept. 11) with a game against defending Sun Belt champion Appalachian State. Wake Forest will also take on Notre Dame in non-conference play with a game in Charlotte before jumping into ACC play in October.
Michigan State’s 2020 season will begin with a Big Ten opener. The Spartans host Northwestern to open the 2020 season on Sept. 5, 2020. Michigan State will also play at BYU and host the Miami Hurricanes in non-conference play next fall. Michigan State gets back-to-back home games against Michigan and Ohio State in October and a bye week before a road game at Penn State in November.
Oklahoma State running back Chuba Hubbard became the second player in school history to break the 2,000-yard mark in a single season with a 16-yard run late in the second quarter of the Texas Bowl. Hubbard and the Cowboys lead Texas A&M at halftime of the Texas Bowl, 14-7.
Barry Sanders is the only other player in school history to rush for 2,000 yards in a single season, doing so for Oklahoma State during his magnificent 1988 season with 2,850 yards.
The game got off on the wrong foot for the Aggies when they fumbled away the football on the second play of the game. Although that led to a missed field goal by Oklahoma State, it was the Cowboys who built an early lead with back-to-back touchdown drives in the first quarter. Cowboys kicker Matt Ammendola has missed two field goals, allowing Texas A&M to hang closer on the scoreboard at the half.
Texas A&M’s only score came on a short run by Isaiah Spiller from the goal line. Quarterback Kellen Mond had a costly fumble at the end of an earlier red zone trip, losing the football at the five-yard line on a second down.
As Baylor gets underway with practices in New Orleans before taking on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl next week. head coach Matt Rhule confirmed he may have his quarterback back for the big game. Rhule announced quarterback Charlie Brewer has been cleared to play in the Sugar Bowl.
Brewer left the Big 12 championship game and had been treated for a concussion.
Brewer was a major reason for the success Baylor had this season, so his being available is a big lift for the Bears in the Sugar Bowl. Brewer completed 65.2 percent of his pass attempts this season for 2,950 yards and 20 touchdowns with just six interceptions. Brewer also took off running with the football 138 times for 337 yards and 10 additional touchdowns.
Having Brewer back to lead the offense is obviously good news for the Big 12 runners-up because the Georgia defense will be the best one Baylor has faced all season.
Baylor takes on Georgia in the Sugar Bowl on Jan. 1, 2020. Georgia also had a player cleared to play in the game, although for a different reason.
Georgia backup running back James Cook will reportedly be available for the Bulldogs in their upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor. According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, via Twitter, Cook has been cleared to play in the game after passing a marijuana test just weeks after being arrested.
Cook was arrested earlier this month and charged with a pair of misdemeanors. The offenses were driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. How much playing time Cook actually sees remains to be seen.
Cook was Georgia’s fourth-leading rusher this season with 176 yards on 28 rushing attempts in 13 games. Cook scored two touchdowns.
Georgia’s starting running back, D’Andre Swift, is expected to play his final game in a Georgia uniform in the Sugar Bowl. Swift has confirmed he will announce his plans for his future after the bowl game. Georgia will also be down a few offensive linemen with a pair of linemen preparing for the NFL and one other dealing with an academic issue.
Georgia will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.
Wake Forest is looking to snap the ACC’s losing ways in the Pinstripe Bowl. Heading to the top of the third in Yankee Stadium, Wake Forest leads the Big Ten’s Michigan State 21-20.
Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game actually came on defense, with defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk picking off a pass tipped at the line and returning it 14 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter. Panasiuk was flagged for a celebration penalty when he took his helmet off in the end zone, but that was a moment the big guy will cherish for as long as he lives.
Wake Forest and Michigan State exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter with big plays through the air. Wake Forest took advantage of a short field following a long Michigan State punt with Jamie Newman completing a 16-yard pass to Donavon Greene to reclaim the lead, 14-10. The Spartans answered with a quick three-play drive fueled by a 64-yard pass from Brian Lewerke to Trenton Gillison to set up a Lewerke 8-yard touchdown run.
Wake Forest retook the lead on the ensuing possession with a 44-yard pass from Newman to Jack Freudenthal. The Spartans added a field goal in the final minute of the half to bring the Spartans within one point of the Demon Deacons.