CFT Previews: Military Bowl presented by Northrop Grumman

By Zach BarnettDec 27, 2019, 7:17 AM EST
WHO: North Carolina (6-6) vs. Temple (8-4)
WHAT: The 11th Military Bowl Presented by Northrop Grumman
WHEN: Noon ET on ESPN
WHERE: Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, Md.
THE SKINNY: At long last, North Carolina and Temple will meet on the field. It took decades for the Tar Heels and Owls to collide, and they’ll finally do so for the first time in the all-important time slot of noon Eastern on a Friday.

North Carolina won a win-or-stay-home game over NC State to reach this matchup, and expect the Heels to be fired up after losing nine games each of the past two seasons. UNC is led by freshman quarterback Sam Howell, who checked in at No. 28 nationally in passing efficiency in the Tar Heels’ six wins and No. 5 in their six losses, where he fired 19 touchdown passes against just three picks. Nine of North Carolina’s first 10 games were decided by one score.

Temple largely feasted on the worst teams on its schedule and struggled against the best, save for the win over Memphis in October. Quarterback Anthony Russo leads the attack with 2,733 passing yards and 21 touchdowns.

Though they’ve never met on the field and (obviously) compete in different conferences, the teams share one common opponent: Georgia Tech. Temple scored a 24-2 win on Sept. 28, while UNC posted a 38-22 victory a week later. If only the Yellow Jackets knew then the history they helped create.

THE PICK: North Carolina 34, Temple 24

Transfer portal next stop (again) for Duke WR Aaron Young

Duke Aaron Young
By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 10:10 AM EST
It appears Aaron Young has played his last down for the Duke football program. Probably. Maybe.

This past January, Young entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A couple of weeks later, he pulled it out and remained with the Blue Devils.

Fast-forward 10 months, and Young’s name has again appeared in the portal according to reports. A Duke football official subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver is in the database.

Whether this is a permanent decision or temporary like last time remains to be seen.

This past season, the 6-4, 210-pound Young set career-highs in receptions (29), receiving yards (367) and receiving touchdowns (three).

In 2018, Young totaled 139 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Four of the receptions, 114 of the yards and the lone score came in the season-opening win over Army. Injuries, including a hamstring issue, limited Young to just two games that season.

For his career, Young has 849 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions.

If the decision holds this time, Young, a three-star 2015 signee, would leave as a graduate transfer. Based on his decision to enter the portal, it appears the receiver has been granted a sixth season of eligibility. That, though, hasn’t been confirmed.

Florida State DB Stanford Samuels to enter draft, won’t play in bowl game

Florida State Stanford Samuels
By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 8:58 AM EST
Not only won’t Florida State have Stanford Samuels III next season, the Seminoles won’t have him for the postseason, either.

On his personal Instagram account, Samuels indicated that he will be pursuing his dream of playing at the next level. The defensive back is leaving a year of eligibility on the table to enter the 2020 NFL Draft.

“These three years in Tallahassee have helped me become the man I aspire to be,” Samuels wrote. “I can’t say thank you enough to all of the coaches, support staff and my learning advisor who have made that happen.”

While he didn't state it in the social media post, an FSU official confirmed that Samuels won't play in the school's bowl game. FSU will face Arizona State in the Sun Bowl New Year's Eve afternoon.

 

🙏🏾🍢

A four-star 2017 signee, Samuels played in all 13 games as a true freshman, starting one of those.  The past two seasons, he’s been a full-time starting cornerback for the Seminoles.
Samuels, whose father played at FSU, has totaled eight interceptions during his time with the ‘Noles.

College Football Bowl Preview: Your Dec. 27 Viewer’s Guide

college Football Bowl Preview
By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 8:42 AM EST
Your trusty and semi-daily college football bowl preview that today takes a quick-hit look at the Dec. 27 bowl menu, one that features five games and schools from every Power Five conference.

THE LINE: Temple, +5
WHO: Michigan State (6-6) vs. Wake Forest (8-4)
WHAT: The 10th New Era Pinstripe Bowl
WHERE: Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York
WHEN: 3:20 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Wake Forest, +3½
WHO: Oklahoma State (8-4) vs. Texas A&M (7-5)
WHAT: The 14th Academy Sports + Outdoors Texas Bowl
WHERE: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas
WHEN: 6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE LINE: Oklahoma State, +6½
WHO: USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)
WHAT: The 42nd San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl
WHERE: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California
WHEN: 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1
THE LINE: USC, +2
WHO: Air Force (10-2) vs. Washington State (6-6)
WHAT: The 31st Cheez-It Bowl
WHERE: Chase Field, Phoenix, Arizona
WHEN: 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
THE SKINNY: Ye Olde College Football Bowl Preview has decreed that there may be more disparate college football teams than Air Force and Washington State, but it certainly wouldn’t take long to call the roll. The Cougars lead the nation — by a wide margin — in passing, averaging 444.3 yards per game; LSU’s 386.8 ypg is second.  The Falcons, meanwhile, are 124th at 131 ypg.  Conversely, the military academy is third at the FBS level in averaging 292.5 ypg on the ground. … Average number of runs per game for Air Force: 57.  Average number of passes per game for Washington State: 56. … Wazzu’s Anthony Gordon is second in the FBS with 45 touchdown passes this season.  In two games (vs. UCLA in September, vs. Oregon State in November), Gordon threw a combined 15 touchdown passes; in 12 games this year, Air Force threw 14. …  The Falcons will be playing in their first bowl game since 2016.  The Cougars are playing in their fifth straight, and will be looking for back-to-back bowl wins for the first time since the mid-nineties. … A win today would be Air Force’s 11th, which would be the football program’s most since 1998. … A loss for Wazzu would leave them under .500 for a season for the first time since 2014, Mike Leach‘s third year in Pullman. … Coming into the postseason, the Falcons have won seven straight.  The Cougars started the 2019 campaign 3-0 before losing six of their last nine, including the Apple Cup to rival Washington. … Wazzu has played in this game once (1992), back when it was called the Copper Bowl.  Air Force’s only appearance came three years later. … In addition to the Cheez-It Bowl and Copper Bowl, this game has also answered to names such as Insight.com Bowl, Insight Bowl, Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl and Cactus Bowl. … Regardless of how this game plays out, it can’t possibly match the ugly duck that was last year’s game.  In a matchup that featured nine interceptions (nine!!!) and 15 punts, TCU came away with a 10-7 overtime “win” over Cal.
THE LINE: Washington State, +3
THE PREDICTION: Air Force 28, Washington State 34

CFT Previews: San Diego County Credit Union Holiday Bowl

By Bryan FischerDec 27, 2019, 8:24 AM EST
WHO: USC (8-4) vs. Iowa (9-3)
WHAT: The 32nd Holiday Bowl
WHEN: December 27th at 9 p.m. ET on FS1
WHERE: SDCCU Stadium, San Diego, California
THE SKINNY: There may be bigger-stakes games out there but few come close to being as intriguing as this Pac-12/Big Ten matchup in this bowl season as two brand-name programs square off hoping to end up-and-down years on a high note.

As always, drama has followed USC at just about every turn in 2019. The Trojans lost starting QB J.T. Daniels early on but found a revelation in freshman signal-caller Kedon Slovis (3,242 yards, 28 TDs, 9 INTs), who was superb down the stretch — five wins in their last six — to keep the team in the running for the division title. Embattled head coach Clay Helton looked for many weeks as though he were a lame duck in charge but got a reprieve from the school’s new administration last month, allowing some signs of relief around the program in confirming he’d be back (albeit on a hot seat) for 2020. While there are concerns defensively with this team, coordinator Graham Harrell has produced one of the more fun offenses in the country to watch with weapons all over the place that can take it to the house with just a sliver of open field.

On the opposite sideline is a bastion of stability in Kirk Ferentz’ program. The Hawkeyes have played the bulk of the top-tier conference teams close and only have three losses coming into the Holiday Bowl — all to Top-20 teams. Iowa’s defense is once again a strong suit as star pass rusher A.J. Epenesa (nine sacks) has continued to look like a terror off the edge and a future Top-10 NFL draft pick. Don’t sleep on the other side of the ball, though, as QB Nate Stanley is one of the Big Ten’s most overlooked passers and will be hoping to close out his career with a four-game winning streak.

All of which should combine to make one of the more historically-fun bowl games that much more of a must-see. Key in this one might be turnovers, as whoever winds up winning that battle has a good chance of making the biggest dent on the scoreboard. The Hawkeyes’ pass defense (ranked 10th nationally) matching up against the deep crop of Trojans receivers (led by stud Michael Pittman Jr.) is also already drawing NFL scouts’ focus in this one — if Slovis has time to get passes off with Epenesa and others barreling down on him. More than anything, this one just has so much potential to be a wild one with twists and turns galore for both sides of a pretty even matchup coming in.

These two programs haven’t met since the 2003 Orange Bowl, a lopsided USC win that kicked off a dynastic run under Pete Carroll. Both schools are in a different state nationally coming into this meeting out West but the opportunity to notch 10 wins for Iowa or put 2019’s craziness behind for USC offers a college football fan plenty of reason to tune in to the Holiday Bowl on Friday night.

THE PICK: Trojans 31, Hawkeyes 30