It appears Aaron Young has played his last down for the Duke football program. Probably. Maybe.

This past January, Young entered his name into the NCAA transfer database. A couple of weeks later, he pulled it out and remained with the Blue Devils.

Fast-forward 10 months, and Young’s name has again appeared in the portal according to reports. A Duke football official subsequently confirmed that the wide receiver is in the database.

Whether this is a permanent decision or temporary like last time remains to be seen.

This past season, the 6-4, 210-pound Young set career-highs in receptions (29), receiving yards (367) and receiving touchdowns (three).

In 2018, Young totaled 139 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions. Four of the receptions, 114 of the yards and the lone score came in the season-opening win over Army. Injuries, including a hamstring issue, limited Young to just two games that season.

For his career, Young has 849 yards and seven touchdowns on 63 receptions.

If the decision holds this time, Young, a three-star 2015 signee, would leave as a graduate transfer. Based on his decision to enter the portal, it appears the receiver has been granted a sixth season of eligibility. That, though, hasn’t been confirmed.