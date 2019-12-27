Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Oklahoma State will be down a key piece of its secondary for its bowl game later Friday.

Thursday, Mike Gundy revealed that Kolby Harvell-Peel will not play in the Texas Bowl vs. Texas A&M because of injury. While the head coach didn’t divulge details, The Oklahoman reported that Harvell-Peel suffered a knee injury on the final play of the regular-season finale against Bedlam rival Oklahoma.

“It’s unfortunate that he can’t play in the game, but he’s been a really good leader for us,” the head coach said. “We’re looking forward to his future at Oklahoma State.”

The loss of Harvell-Peel, who went to high school in College Station, is a significant one.

The safety is leading the Cowboys in interceptions with five and passes defensed with 13. He’s also third in tackles with 71.

Following the regular season, the true sophomore was named first-team All-Big 12.