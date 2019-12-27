It was quite the personnel day Thursday for FIU football when it came to the portal. And not in a good way.
On their personal Twitter accounts HERE and HERE, both placekicker Jose Borregales (pictured) and offensive lineman Devontay Taylor announced they have entered their names into the NCAA transfer database. Both players, redshirt juniors, will exit the program as graduate transfers.
Please respect my decision🙏 #30 pic.twitter.com/BY9YaK6z8z
— aka: FIFA🏈 (@F5_Jose) December 26, 2019
After much thought and consideration, I’ve decided to enter my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. I want to thank FIU and Coach Davis for the opportunities they have given me and look forward to continuing my football career. pic.twitter.com/jPIDIQ7ARs
— DevontayTaylor58 (@DevontayTaylor) December 26, 2019
FIU’s primary kicker the past three seasons, Borregales will leave the Panthers as the school’s all-time leading scorer (281 points). The Miami native has connected on 50 of 66 field-goal attempts (75.8%) and 131 of 134 point-afters (97.8%).
Taylor has started 25 of 26 games at right tackle the past two seasons for the Panthers. All told, the 6-4, 305-pound lineman played in 33 games for the Conference USA school.
The pair’s decisions came a few days after a Camellia Bowl loss to Arkansas State.Follow @cftalk