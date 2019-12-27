Georgia RB James Cook cleared to play in Sugar Bowl

Georgia backup running back James Cook will reportedly be available for the Bulldogs in their upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor. According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, via Twitter, Cook has been cleared to play in the game after passing a marijuana test just weeks after being arrested.
James Cook is cleared to play in the Sugar Bowl despite his arrest earlier this month. Smart said Cook passed a marijuana test.
— Seth Emerson (@SethWEmerson) December 27, 2019
Cook was arrested earlier this month and charged with a pair of misdemeanors. The offenses were driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. How much playing time Cook actually sees remains to be seen.
Cook was Georgia’s fourth-leading rusher this season with 176 yards on 28 rushing attempts in 13 games. Cook scored two touchdowns.
Georgia’s starting running back, D’Andre Swift, is expected to play his final game in a Georgia uniform in the Sugar Bowl. Swift has confirmed he will announce his plans for his future after the bowl game. Georgia will also be down a few offensive linemen with a pair of linemen preparing for the NFL and one other dealing with an academic issue.
Georgia will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.