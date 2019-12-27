Mack Brown North Carolina
Mack Brown caps first season back at North Carolina with Military Bowl thumping of Temple

By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 3:24 PM EST
It’s been a while, but Mack Brown and North Carolina are finally back in a bowl winner’s circle.

Jumping out to a 20-6 halftime led, UNC never allowed Temple (8-5) to get any closer in a 55-13 Military Bowl manhandling of the Owls.  The win caps Brown’s first season back at Chapel Hill, pushing the Tar Heels to 7-6 on the season.  Prior to Brown’s return, UNC had won a combined five games the previous two seasons.

For Brown, it was his first bowl win since 2012 in his second-to-last season at Texas.  For UNC, it was the football program’s first bowl win since the 2013 season.  It’s also the most postseason points they’ve ever scored, trumping the 42 put up in the 1998 Gator Bowl.

And, as has been the case most of the season, a big reason for this latest triumph was Sam Howell.

The true freshman quarterback completed 25 of his 34 passes for 294 yards and three touchdowns.  Howell now has 38 touchdown passes on the year, extending the true freshman record he had broken earlier in the season (Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, 30 in 2018).  The all-time freshman record, true or redshirt, is 40, set by Florida State’s Jameis Winston in 2013.

Howell, though, was greatly aided on two of his touchdown tosses by Dazz Newsome‘s acrobatics and athleticism.

In addition to his arm, Howell also used his legs to put up 53 yards on the ground.  And, as if all of that wasn’t enough, Howell caught the first touchdown pass of his collegiate career, a two-yarder from wide receiver Rontavius Groves, extending his school’s lead to 41-6 late in the third quarter.

It wasn’t just a one-man effort, though, as the defense also had a hand in the rout.  Not only did the Tar Heels hold the Owls to just 2.3 yards per carry, All-Name first-teamer Storm Duck returned an interception 20 yards for a third-quarter touchdown as well.

In his first season with the Owls, Rod Carey fell to 0-7 in bowl games as a head coach — 0-6 at Northern Illinois, 0-1 at Temple.  Carey has also won exactly eight games each of the last three seasons and four of the past five.

With UNC’s win, the ACC improves to 2-1 this bowl season.  Conversely, the AAC falls to 1-2.

Georgia RB James Cook cleared to play in Sugar Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 27, 2019, 5:05 PM EST
Georgia backup running back James Cook will reportedly be available for the Bulldogs in their upcoming Sugar Bowl matchup against Baylor. According to Seth Emerson of The Athletic, via Twitter, Cook has been cleared to play in the game after passing a marijuana test just weeks after being arrested.

Cook was arrested earlier this month and charged with a pair of misdemeanors. The offenses were driving without a valid license and possession of an open container of alcohol in the passenger area. How much playing time Cook actually sees remains to be seen.

Cook was Georgia’s fourth-leading rusher this season with 176 yards on 28 rushing attempts in 13 games. Cook scored two touchdowns.

Georgia’s starting running back, D’Andre Swift, is expected to play his final game in a Georgia uniform in the Sugar Bowl. Swift has confirmed he will announce his plans for his future after the bowl game. Georgia will also be down a few offensive linemen with a pair of linemen preparing for the NFL and one other dealing with an academic issue.

Georgia will play Baylor in the Sugar Bowl on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020.

Stretch time in the Bronx, Wake Forest leading Michigan State in Pinstripe Bowl

By Kevin McGuireDec 27, 2019, 5:00 PM EST
Wake Forest is looking to snap the ACC’s losing ways in the Pinstripe Bowl. Heading to the top of the third in Yankee Stadium, Wake Forest leads the Big Ten’s Michigan State 21-20.

Michigan State’s first touchdown of the game actually came on defense, with defensive lineman Mike Panasiuk picking off a pass tipped at the line and returning it 14 yards for a go-ahead touchdown in the first quarter. Panasiuk was flagged for a celebration penalty when he took his helmet off in the end zone, but that was a moment the big guy will cherish for as long as he lives.

Wake Forest and Michigan State exchanged touchdowns in the second quarter with big plays through the air. Wake Forest took advantage of a short field following a long Michigan State punt with Jamie Newman completing a 16-yard pass to Donavon Greene to reclaim the lead, 14-10. The Spartans answered with a quick three-play drive fueled by a 64-yard pass from Brian Lewerke to Trenton Gillison to set up a Lewerke 8-yard touchdown run.

Wake Forest retook the lead on the ensuing possession with a 44-yard pass from Newman to Jack Freudenthal. The Spartans added a field goal in the final minute of the half to bring the Spartans within one point of the Demon Deacons.

FIU losing starting RT, school’s leading scorer to transfer

FIU football
By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 2:34 PM EST
It was quite the personnel day Thursday for FIU football when it came to the portal. And not in a good way.

On their personal Twitter accounts HERE and HERE, both placekicker Jose Borregales (pictured) and offensive lineman Devontay Taylor announced they have entered their names into the NCAA transfer database. Both players, redshirt juniors, will exit the program as graduate transfers.

FIU’s primary kicker the past three seasons, Borregales will leave the Panthers as the school’s all-time leading scorer (281 points). The Miami native has connected on 50 of 66 field-goal attempts (75.8%) and 131 of 134 point-afters (97.8%).

Taylor has started 25 of 26 games at right tackle the past two seasons for the Panthers. All told, the 6-4, 305-pound lineman played in 33 games for the Conference USA school.

The pair’s decisions came a few days after a Camellia Bowl loss to Arkansas State.

Ed Orgeron thinks LSU RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire will play in playoffs vs. Oklahoma

LSU Clyde Edwards-Helaire playoffs
By John TaylorDec 27, 2019, 1:47 PM EST
When it comes to the will-he, won’t-he drama swirling around LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, there’s yet another update as it pertains to the playoffs.  Sort of.

Edwards-Helaire suffered a hamstring injury in practice earlier this month, leaving his status for Saturday’s Peach Bowl in doubt. Earlier this week, though, Ed Orgeron stated that there’s a chance Edwards-Helaire will play against Oklahoma in one of the College Football Playoff semifinals Saturday.

On the eve of that matchup, the head coach offered the latest on the status of the Tigers’ leading rusher.  Included in that update was Orgeron being optimistic despite the back not yet practicing since suffering the injury.

From SaturdayDownSouth.com:

[Edwards-Helaire] has not practiced yet. He got with the trainers, did a little more yesterday. He felt a little sore after he worked out. I talked to him last night.

“Obviously, if Clyde is ready to play, we are going to let him play. That’s going to be a game-time decision. The trainers are going to let us know if he’s able to play, first of all, then I’m going to ask him, ‘Are you ready to play?’ Knowing Clyde, he’s going to want to play.

“Do I think he plays? Yeah. How much he plays? I don’t know. We still have a ways to go there. He’s still a little sore, he’s still not 100 percent healthy, obviously. I don’t know if he can cut yet and he doesn’t know if he can cut yet. We’ll see.

Edwards-Helaire’s 1,290 yards on the ground this season are second in the SEC and 17th nationally.  His 16 rushing touchdowns are tops in the conference as well.

If Edwards-Helaire is unable to go, the running game load against the Sooners would likely fall into the laps of Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery.  Davis-Price is third on the team with 270 yards, while Emery’s 182 are fourth.  Davis-Price’s six rushing touchdowns are second on the Tigers.

Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow, incidentally, is second on the team in rushing with 289 yards.