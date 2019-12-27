Miami, Dan Enos divorce final as Hurricanes fire first-year OC

The marriage of Miami and Dan Enos, as it turned out, didn’t even last one full year.

Prior to last night’s Independence Bowl, a report surfaced that The U would part ways with Enos after the game. Following an epically embarrassing shutout loss to Louisiana Tech, Blake James gave a public show of support to head coach Manny Diaz. The athletic director, though, indicated that changes were coming.

Friday morning, those changes began in earnest as the football program confirmed that Enos is out as offensive coordinator.

The University of Miami football program announced Friday that Dan Enos has been relieved of his duties as offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach. pic.twitter.com/9pnggcS7Pq — Canes Football (@CanesFootball) December 27, 2019

The 51-year-old Enos was in his first season as Manny Diaz‘s offensive coordinator. Enos, who came to Miami from Alabama, also served as quarterbacks coach.

This season, Miami is ninth in the ACC and 74th in the country in scoring offense at 27.8 points per game; last season, the Hurricanes averaged 28.8 ppg. Their 378.9 yards per game are 11th in the conference and 90th nationally.

Heading into the postseason, Diaz was considering making another change at quarterback in an attempt to jumpstart the offense. In the bowl loss, and using three different quarterbacks, the Hurricanes totaled 227 yards and zero points. It marked the first time The U had been shutout in a bowl game since 1994.

The U is the well-traveled Enos’ fifth coaching stop this decade. From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Central Michigan. He left CMU of his own volition for the coordinator job at Arkansas. After three seasons there, Enos went to Michigan as an offensive assistant; he lasted less than a month in Ann Arbor before leaving for Tuscaloosa.